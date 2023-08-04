An important mental health model started in Ballarat could be duplicated across the country thanks to ongoing research.
Australian Catholic University researchers, including Associate Professor Nicole Heneka and Associate Professor Tom Whelan, are working with Ballarat Men's Mental Health to learn how people use the model and how it can be strengthened.
Ballarat Men's Mental Health, which started in 2021, was created in response to the city's high suicide rate.
It is a service to help assists men and their families with mental health issues, or who are at risk of suicide.
The hope is they do not get lost or stuck in the system.
Chairman Andrew McPherson said the group had seen rapid growth in Ballarat over the last three or four months.
"That means men finding our service and then coming into some sort of care, some counselling or some financial support, so that's been really great," he said.
"Funding has been steady ... over the last two years, which is great.
"It means that people really care about men's mental health and the suicide rate issues in Ballarat."
ACU health executive dean Professor Suzanne Chambers said research into men's mental health had previously been a neglected area, "not just in this country, but really globally".
"There's quite a current call internationally for the development of men centred care models, to encourage men to access services and to make sure that the services that we provide are tailored to their needs," she said.
Professor Chambers said the unique model used by the group will provide an example for others around the world.
The group's director Max Crawford said this ongoing research would give the model a strong foundation.
"Our clinical lead has formed a view that the significant majority of men who have used the service, if not for us," he said.
"That's leading me to think that we're really filling a gap here."
The peer reviewed research is expected to be completed in late 2024.
Any men struggling with mental health can email info@ballaratmmh.com.au or call 0493 247 340.
Ballarat Community Health's Head to Health also helps navigate mental health supports: 1800 595 212.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
