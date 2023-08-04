Here's all the CHFL match previews for round 15on Saturday, which with the top six teams meeting each other might provide a taste of what is to come in the finals series:
At Wallace Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: semi-final, 2022 - Tigers 6.13 (49) d Emus 6.7 (43)
Springbank 2nd (12 wins, 2 losses)
Skipton 6th (10 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Skipton has been one of the giant killers in the Central Highlands Football League over the past two seasons.
Twice the Emus have been the combination to bring down Gordon for the first time in the home and away series.
Last year it set the foundation for them to charge into the finals series.
Skipton reached the semi-finals, only to go down to Springbank by a goal after leading by 19 points going into the last quarter.
The Emus get their first crack at the Tigers since when they venture to Wallace on Saturday.
Finals are just around the corner, with three rounds remaining, so another big scalp for Skipton would be massive.
Not only would it keep alive their hopes of squeezing into the top four to avoid a knockout encounter in the first week of finals, a win would also be a big psychological boost.
When Skipton defeated Gordon by one point this year, the Eagles were one an eight-game winning streak.
Now they face Springbank on a winning run of 11.
It has been phenomenal by the Tigers, with Gordon, Hepburn, Newlyn and Dunnstown among their victims.
This is going to be a great test for each of Springbank and Skipton and provide a sample of what to expect in the finals - as will two other fixtures this round as the top six teams meet each other.
Bungaree is home to Hepburn and Carngham-Linton welcomes Gordon to Snake Valley.
Springbank has been building in personnel and performance, with wins over Gordon and Hepburn in the past month reinforcing how well it has been going.
The Tigers are going to line up even stronger this week too with some real quality returning.
Fletcher Toose and midfielder Kieran Maher are back from travels and playing for the first time since rounds nine and 10, Chris Quinlan (hamstring) is fit after missing the one game and defender Jarrod Curran returns after being unavailable for a week.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said he expected finals intensity with the Emus knowing what was on the line.
"We just have to keep winning and hope other games go our way."
A big plus at selection is the return of engine room powerhouse Daniel Kilpatrick and Nathan Olver.
Forward Jethro Kirby will play his first senior game in more than a season after a knee reconstruction.
Kirby slots into the spot left vacant by an unavailable Andrew Pitson.
SELECTION: Tigers
TEAM CHANGES
SPRINGBANK
In: Jarrod Curran, Fletcher Toose, Chris Quinlan, Kieran Maher
Out: Corey McEldrew, Micah Darby, Connor Ronan, Ben Ronan
SKIPTON
In: Nathan Olver, Daniel Kilpatrick, Angis Kirby,
Out: Andrew Pitson (unavailable), Jack McClure, Anthony Bedggood
At Dunnstown Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: semi-finals, 2022 - Towners 13.17 (95) d Lakies 7.7 (49)
Dunnstown 7th (8 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye)
Learmonth 9th (7 wins, 7 losses)
The Lakies are playing for their season.
Only a win will do if the Jake Dunne-trained Learmonth is to stay in the hunt for finals.
So this is what Learmonth needs to make it.
Defeat Dunnstown and Waubra in its only two remaining matches. This would take it to 36 premiership points.
Then to displace Dunnstown from the top eight, the Towners would need to lose each of three games against Learmonth, Waubra and Newlyn.
With a far superior percentage, one Dunnstown win will put it out of reach of the Lakies.
To displace Newlyn, so close are the percentages that one win might enough if the Cats lost all their games to Ballan, Daylesford and Dunnstown.
It would also go down to the wire if Learmonth won two and Newlyn one.
For all this possibilities, the form guide suggests that even with a win over Dunnstown, Learmonth fall short based on Newlyn surely being too strong for Ballan and Daylesford and, Dunnstown at the very least defeating Waubra.
Dunnnstown rediscovered some of its killer instinct before the bye and there is every chance the Towners will return from a bye in finals mode.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said it was important to finish the home and away season on a high and take their best form into the finals.
The Towners get back Ryan Walsh (shoulder) for the first time since round six, along with Jack Leonard (quadricep) and Kain Dickson after being managed
Forward Simon Mackie is unavailable and Jordan Britt is sidelined after injuring an ankle on debut.
Harley Hunter is back for Learmonth for the first time since round 10.
SELECTION: Towners
TEAM CHANGES
DUNNSTOWN
In: Jack Leonard, Ryan Walsh, Kain Dickson
Out: Jordan Britt (ankle), Simon Mackie (unavailable) Shannon Greaney
LEARMONTH
In: Harley Hunter, Damon Williamson
Out: Sam McCrum, Brody Gilbert
At Victoria Park, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 15, 2022 - Roos 13.14 (92) d Bulldogs 8.4 (52)
Daylesford 15th (1 wins, 11 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye)
Waubra 16th ( 1 win, 11 losses, 2 draws, 1 bye)
A week ago Waubra was winless.
The Roos now have a real chance to make it back-to-back wins.
Their confidence is up, while Daylesford just cannot take a trick.
The Bulldogs have not won in their past outings, with a draw with Beaufort the next outcome.
They were frustratingly close on two occasions, losing to Creswick and Ballan by five points.
Those performance give Daylesford a chance, but it still needs to lift.
This look like being each side's last chance to get another win.
Waubra has strengthened its line-up significantly with captain Darcy Jenkins making a welcome return along with the likes of Dylan Page, Ryan Gavin and Jackson Kinna.
SELECTION: Roos
TEAM CHANGES
DAYLESFORD
In: Hamish Jarrad, James Fox
Out: Jake Briggs (unavailable), Riley White
WAUBRA
In: Ryan Gavin, Brayden Morshead, Riley Petrascu, Jackson Kinna, Darcy Jenkins, Dylan Page
Out: Jack Conroy, Archie Lewis, Leigh Lorenzen, James Molloy, Ashley Baldwinson, Josh Gollan
At Maddingley Park, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 15 - Cats 11.8 (74) d Blues 3.6 (24)
Ballan 14th (2 wins, 11 losses, 1 bye)
Newlyn: 8th (8 wins, 5 losses, 1 bye)
Just win.
Some added percentage would not hurt, but the four premiership points is what Newlyn wants to edge it closer to finals.
It has been a curious season for the Cats.
They have not been a free-scoring side, with 92 points being their highest score, and defensively 91 points is the highest they have conceded.
Newlyn has not set out to make defence its focus, but that is the way it has turned out.
If ever the Cats are going to turn it on offensively, this could be it on a fast track at Bacchus Marsh.
This is an important game for Newlyn and its needs to attack it harder than it has all season - putting the match away as early as possible.
Ballan is going to have play its best football of the season if it is to have any hope of an upset.
Ballan coach Shannan Broadbent came out of the Blues' loss to Waubra frustrated that they had dropped off on a day they were genuine winning hope.
Ballan has shown some real resolve to bounce back after some forgettable losses and based on this it is likely to lift.
It is a day that will belong to Newlyn though, with the Cats inclusions including Alex Rofe for his first senior appearance of the season.,
SELECTION: Cats
TEAM CHANGES
BALLAN
In: Kobe Heafield, Tom Cox, Jack Jarvis
Out: Stefan Pye (shin), Jack Bidwell, Les Hutchison
NEWLYN
In: Kingsley Prendergast, Alex Rofe, Glen Widdicombe
Out: Brodie Tallent, Tim Hindhaugh, Matthew Cosgrave
At Doug Lindsay Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 15 - Bombers 12.13 (85) d Wickers 3.6 (24)
Creswick 13th (4 wins, 9 losses, 1 bye)
Buninyong 10th (5 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Buninyong should have a consolation win.
With finals hopes gone, all the Bombers can now do is finish what will be regarded as a disappointed season on a high.
Their fixture allows this, with Ballan and Daylesford to follow.
This run home opened the door a late entry into the top eight last season.
Buninyong needed to do the same, but the rise of Bungaree and Carngham-Linton changed the complexion of its campaign.
The Bombers are producing a brand of football good enough for finals, but time has run out.
For Creswick, this starts an incredibly tough finish to the season, with Gordon and Hepburn to follow.
The Wickers will feel they have made progress this year, adding some depth.
Although they have the same number of wins, they have improved their percentage and this as a good sign.
Creswick will as always give this a crack, but more than likely come top short.
With the loss of star midfielder Aiden Domic to injury, Buninyong has taken the opportunity to select CHFL under-18 representatives Jack Coffey and Flynn Batrouney for their senior debuts.
SELECTION: Bombers
TEAM CHANGES
CRESWICK
In: Jarrod McIntyre, Tyson Wilkin
Out: Paul Borchers, Ben Cochrane
BUNINYONG
In: Lochlan Stewart, Hunter Donald, David Kelly, Flynn Batrouney (under-18s), Jack Coffey
Out: Aiden Domic (hamstring), Lachlan Atkinson, Campbell Palmer, Luke Van Rooy, Luke Cullen
At Snake Valley Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 15, 2022 - Eagles 27.19 (181) d Saints 4.4 (28)
Carngham-Linton 4th ( 11 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Gordon 3rd (11 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Carngham-Linton began season with a conservative outlook.
Despite one of the most vigorous recruiting campaigns in the Saints' history, their first target was basic.
Carngham-Linton wanted to do what it had not been unable to achieve in 2021 and 2022. Win. one game.
With no football in 2020 owing to COVID-19, the Saints had to go back to 2019 to their latest win.
The new-look Carngham-Linton did not have to wait long.
In an unbelievable start, the recharged Saints upset arch-rival and 2022 finalist Skipton in the opening round.
Their goals were immediately upgraded.
Maybe five or six wins might be a possibility.
As the wins kept coming, the expectations rose and finals became the objective.
Now with that locked in with a remarkable 11-2 win-loss record - something no one, not even the most optimistic Carngham-Linton supporter, saw coming - it is no longer about just making the top eight.
A top four finish is not only a real possibility for the fourth-placed Saints, it is now what they believe is an opportunity that they cannot afford to let go.
If they can achieve this, well who knows where it might all end up.
Getting this done is not going to come easily though.
As big the challenges they have already faced and passed with flying colours, the next two weeks go to a whole new level with clashes against reigning premier Gordon at Snake Valley and Hepburn at Hepburn, arguably the hardest road trip of the season.
These encounters will determine whether Carngham-Linton finishes top four and if they are a front-runner for the premiership.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble says the Saints are primed for Gordon and ready for whatever the Eagles throw at them.
"We go in against Gordon without any fear.
"There's a real belief among the players now," he said.
"We're not there just making up numbers (in the top eight).
"We understand where our game's at. Everyone's been willing to put up their hand and play their role."
Scoble said a willingness to play a brave brand of football had been the key to getting Carngham-Linton to where it was now.
He said they had momentarily gone away from it, but it had been the lynchpin in getting important wins over the likes of Learmonth, Buninyong and Newlyn in the past month.
"We can't be worried about making mistakes.
"We're ready to take it on.
"I'd rather go down taking risks," he said.
Carngham-Linton gets a major boost with the return key defender Justin O'Brien (hamstring) and Mitch Giddings, but goes into the game without Austin McPherson and leading goalkicker Brad McDonald.
SELECTION: Saints
TEAM CHANGES
CARNGHAM-LINTON
In: Mitch Giddings, Justin O'Brien
Out: Brad McDonald (unavailable), Austin McPherson (unavailable)
GORDON
In: not named
Out: Ben Schiltz (shoulder)
At Bungaree Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 15, 2022 - Burras 20.15 (135) d Demons 7.6 (48)
Bungaree 1st (12 wins, l 1 loss, 1 bye)
Hepburn 5th (10 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight says as disappointing as it was to have their first loss of the season against Gordon, the message for his players remained "stay the course".
He said their primary focus over the last three weeks of the home and season was to get at least one more win to secure a top four place.
The Demons have been forced to leave out Liam Fitzpatrick (ankle) to face Hepburn, Chris Milroy has a back issue and Isaac Quick is unavailable.
The clash is as important as any have been for Hepburn, with like everyone of the leading six teams desperately keen to secure a double chance in the finals with a top four finish.
The Burras form has a little inconsistent with losses to Gordon and Springbank, but in between an emphatic win over Skipton.
They have injury issues, but no more than any other side and need to get some real momentum going ahead of the finals.
A win over Bungaree would certainly do that ahead of a match-up with Carngham-Linton.
In the other headline fixture, Gordon loses premiership player Ben Schiltz for its clash with Carngham-Linton.
The Eagles get back Jordan Clampit (hamstring).
Bungaree has named Alister Bright, who joined the Demons from Koroit early in the season, for his senior debut.
He played with Casterton-Sandford last year after moving from Newlyn
SELECTION: Demons
TEAM CHANGES
BUNGAREE
In: Alister Bright (debut - Koroit), Alex Ross, Mitch Hay
Out: Liam Fitzpatrick (ankle), Chris Milroy (back), Isaac Quick (unavailable)
HEPBURN
In: Jackson Carrick, Brayden Yannner
Out: Andy McKay, Jack Pedretti
At Goldfields Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm
LAST MET: round 15, 2022 - Magpies 12.11 (83) d Crows 9.12 (66)
Beaufort 17th (0 wins, 11 losses, 2 draws, 1 bye)
Clunes 12th (4 wins, 9 losses, 1 bye)
Talk about tough runs.
Beaufort is without a win this season, although it does have two draws.
Clunes has not won since round six - that's seven losses in a row.
So who turns their fortunes around?
It should be Clunes.
While wins have not gone their way, the Magpies have not been far away on a few occasions.
They have been "competitive" - a word no coach really wants to hear.
Clunes could easily have had a couple of victories in the past three rounds.
Play up to the form its has shown against the likes of Skipton and Rokewood-Corindhap a fifth win of the season should go the Magpies' way.
Beaufort has had to wait for most of the season to get close to full strength, but has constantly been forced to make changes.
Although there are three rounds to go this is the Crows' grand final - its last chance to get a win.
SELECTION: Magpies
TEAM CHANGES
BEAUFORT
In: Robert Norris (debut), Matt Wilson
Out: Clayton Jardine, Angus Troup
CLUNES
In: Jordan Thomas
Out: Josh Thompson
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
