The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Christine Weisheit attempted to overturn horse ownership ban in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
August 5 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A horse breeder who had more than 100 horses and ponies seized by the RSPCA said it would "kill" her to have her animals taken for a second time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.