A horse breeder who had more than 100 horses and ponies seized by the RSPCA said it would "kill" her to have her animals taken for a second time.
Christine Weisheit was found guilty of 54 animal cruelty charges in the Ballarat's Magistrates' Court on July 19, 2023, and was also permanently banned from owning or being in charge of horses or ponies.
The charges related to an RSPCA investigation into emaciated horses and ponies at her property in early 2016, after serious concerns about the health of her animals had been raised with the organisation.
Weisheit will appeal the guilty verdict at a hearing in October, and attended the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday August 4, to apply for a postponement to the banning order until the appeal is resolved.
Since having her animals seized in 2016, Weisheit has accumulated 55 horses and ponies at her property.
RSPCA prosecutor Amelia Beech said investigators found evidence of 20 to 30 horse carcasses at Weisheit's property in 2016.
While she said the RSPCA never alleged Weisheit was guilty of intentional cruelty, she said the neglect towards the animals was "extreme and widespread".
Between January and February, 2016, Ms Beech said the RSPCA found multiple horses with hoof deformity and suffering from worms and parasites.
"[There was an] enormous problem with lack of food, lack of water, lack of barriers," she said.
Ms Beech said it was concerning Weisheit now had 55 horses and ponies in her care, and argued for the ban to be maintained to prevent future cruelty towards animals and promote community awareness.
Weisheit, who was self-represented, said she had a vet from Ballarat Veterinary Practice's equine clinic coming to her property about every one-to-two-weeks to check on the horses and ponies.
She also said she had a plan to gradually downsize the number of animals in her possession, and the vets were planning to help de-sex the male horses and ponies.
When Magistrate Guillaume Bailin asked Weisheit what would happen if her animals were taken away again she became visibly emotional.
"It would kill me [to have them removed], it would destroy me," she said through tears.
Throughout the hearing Weisheit disputed several elements of the RSPCA's previous case against her, including that there was a lack of food, water and inadequate fencing at her property.
Mr Bailin said it was important to hear potentially "significant" evidence from the vet who is assisting Weisheit, and adjourned the matter until he could appear in court on Friday August 11, 2023.
