Twenty energetic pupils from Yuille Park Community College are getting set for the bright lights and the huge audience of the annual Victorian State School Spectacular.
Across two concerts at Melbourne's John Cain Arena on September 9, an audience of up to 20,000 people will see them perform the dance moves they've been practicing all year.
For hours each week the team of 16 dancers and four emergencies have been learning multiple dances to become part of the 1100-strong massed dance ensemble at the show.
And 10 of the Yuille Park dancers are First Nation students who will also take part in the First Nations Ensemble, meaning they've had to learn extra choreography for their roles.
Teacher Brianne Dredge said the dancers, who range from grade two to grade six, had shown dedication and persistence throughout the eight month project.
"Our students love it. They come and rehearse every week, and at the moment twice a week, to make sure they are ready for September 9," she said.
There are four rehearsals throughout the year with the Victorian State School Spectacular choreographer, and regional rehearsals with students from Buninyong Primary School, Gordon Primary School, Woodmans Hill Secondary College and Mount Clear College who are also taking part.
And on September 7 and 8 they will travel to John Cain Arena to rehearse the show on stage in the arena with all 2000 students taking part from across the state, including principal dancers, an orchestra, choir and principal singers.
This year's show, Happy Travels, follows a group of hapless tourists as they traverse the globe in a cavalcade of circus mayhem. There are giant puppets, a circus fairground with awe-inspiring aerialists, circus performers, the First Nations Ensemble who are working with leading First Nations circus company Na Djinang Circus, and music from the Pacific, Japan, Britain, Italy and Australia's First Nations.
For Ms Dredge, who is leading the school's involvement in the show for the 12th year, taking part in the event is about much more than dancing.
"It teaches kids confidence, team work, resilience, persistence ... so many of those extra skills you need in life that can be taught in the classroom but this gives them that extra," she said.
"They have to learn something new, and it takes a bit of time. They can't just give up, they work on it and to see them achieve that, the lightbulb moment on their faces, is priceless and you can see it boosts their spirit which they carry into their other classes so they feel confident in themselves and help others."
Unlike traditional dance groups, auditions at Yuille Park to be part of the State School Spectacular doesn't come down to dance skill - it's about much more.
"At the start of the year they put their names down and the audition process is more about who will commit to the length of rehearsal period and who regularly demonstrates school values of effort, empathy, belonging and respect," Ms Dredge said.
"They have to demonstrate those regularly throughout their classes, and also keep their attendance level high, so it's less based on dance ability and more based on heart and commitment to the team ... which gives more students the opportunity to participate even kids who say they're not a dancer.
"Anyone who can move their body can dance. Teaching them that everyone can dance and giving everyone the opportunity is great."
Some of the older participants at Yuille Park have been involved in previous concerts, others have been looking forward to it for years.
"A couple of our grade twos have known about the State School Spectacular because older siblings have taken part and they've wanted to do it since kinder," Ms Dredge said.
The 2023 Victorian State Schools Spectacular (VSSS) is on Saturday September 9 at 1pm and 6.30pm at John Cain Arena. Tickets from ticketek.com.au/spectacular.
