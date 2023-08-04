Lake Wendouree's fishing festival will return next month, with free fishing rods for children who sign up early.
The free festival, supported by the state government, will run on September 2, celebrating the opening of trout season.
It will include fishing clinics for young people, teaching them how to cast, bait up, and net a fish, with free bait and tackle on hand.
Ballarat Fly Fishers Club member Shane Stevens said the festival was about celebrating the opening of the trout fishing season, and would provide entertainment for children and adults alike.
He said Lake Wendouree attracted visitors from across Australia as one of the best fly fishing destinations in the county, owing to the large population of mayflies which hatch in the lake.
While it is a popular destination for experienced anglers, Mr Stevens said the festival would include plenty of activities to hook in young fishers.
"It's all about getting the next generation of anglers out and about," he said.
"It's a great family day on Lake Wendouree, with a sausage sizzle and plenty of activities for the kids."
There will also be fly casting lessons from the Ballarat Fly Fishers, and displays from the Ballarat and District Angling Association and the Women in Recreational Fishing and Boating Network.
The Victorian Fisheries Authority will release hundreds of live trout into Lake Wendouree, and there will also be face painting, games, and a fishing simulator.
For the grown-ups, cooking demonstrations with Victorian-grown rainbow trout, and free tours of the historic Ballarat Fish Hatchery.
To sign up, head to vfa.vic.gov.au/ballaratfishfest.
