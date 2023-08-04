The Courier
Ballarat Fishing Festival 2023 announced with free rods for kids

By Bryan Hoadley
August 5 2023 - 8:30am
Lake Wendouree's fishing festival will return next month, with free fishing rods for children who sign up early.

