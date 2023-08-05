A young Ballarat man who was found guilty of robbing a 13-year-old victim at knife point has had his sentence reduced on appeal.
About 4:20pm on March 26, 2022, Zaine Seiler, 19, approached a child who was sitting at a bus stop outside a Wendouree shopping complex with a group of friends.
The victim was wearing a Nike branded cap, and Seiler asked him how much he was selling it for, to which the victim said, "I'm not selling it".
Seiler then brandished a small hunting knife in the 13-year-old's direction, and said, "you have two seconds to kick it [the hat] over".
After taking the hat, Seiler ran through the shopping complex car park, where he handed the hat to a man and woman.
The unknown parties were later identified on CCTV footage, which eventually led to Seiler's arrest.
Seiler pleaded guilty to armed robbery in the Victorian County Court, and on February 16, 2023, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison, with a two year Community Corrections Order.
He was also instructed to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work.
But, the Supreme Court of Appeal found the County Court judge had failed to take into account time served for a separate offence Seiler pleaded guilty to in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
The Court of Appeal said it was important to take into account the "totality of the two episodes of offending".
Because of this, Seiler's sentence was reduced to eight months in prison, but he will still be subject to a two year Community Corrections Order and would have to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work.
