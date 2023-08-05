The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Ballarat man Zaine Seiler's armed robbery sentence reduced in Supreme Court of Appeal

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
August 6 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young Ballarat man who was found guilty of robbing a 13-year-old victim at knife point has had his sentence reduced on appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.