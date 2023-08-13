Just one more home and away round to go before the Central Highlands Football League finals.
The to eight was settled a week ago.
Now the top four for the double chance is sorted, so we know which teams will contest qualifying and elimination finals.
Who plays who in that first week of the finals will not be known until round 17 is completed.,
Here is the ladder and a summary of every game from Saturday.
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 56, 174.19; BUNGAREE 52, 171.88; GORDON 52 165.06; HEPBURN 48, 187.96; CARNGHAM-LINTON 44, 126.69; SKIPTON 44, 121.58; DUNNSTOWN 40, 178.99; NEWLYN 40, 125.12; Buninyong 28,106.32; Learmonth 28, 104.31; Clunes 20, 86.18; Rokewood-Corindhap 16, 80.1; Creswick 16, 59.74; Daylesford 10, 53.65; Ballan 6, 41.92; Waubra 6, 51.6; Beaufort 4, 45.71
Hepburn has assured itself of a double chance in the Central Highlands Football League finals.
The Burras locked away a top four finish with a 69-point demolition of Carngham-Linton at Hepburn on Saturday.
Hepburn will line up alongside Springbank, Bungaree and Gordon in qualifying finals on August 26 and 27.
Carngham-Linton needed to defeat Hepburn to keep itself and Skipton in the running for the top four with one home and away round to play, but this never looked likely.
The Burras were in another class to the Saints, having the encounter done and dusted after an eight-goal second term to lead by 57 points.
OTHER NEWS
Carngham-Linton was able to provide some damage control in the second half, but the Sean Tighe-led Hepburn was head and shoulders above the visitors.
Tighe gave a master class in ruck work and there was nothing Carngham-Linton could do to combat it.
Tighe has had his battles with nagging soft tissue injuries this season, but with these appearing to be behind him he was back to his 2022 best.
His tap work was sublime, as was his ability to take possession in ruck contests. Either way the likes of Ned Johns, Mitch and Brad McKay and Dan O'Halloran were constantly on the end of Tighe's work, who in turn fed key forward Jackson Carrick.
Carrick kicks six goals, but not before Brad McKay (four goals) and Mitch McKay (four goals) did a lot of the early damage with precision finishing.
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner again emphasised the importance of continuity at the selection table after having to deal with chopping and changing line-ups for a large part of the season owing to injury.
The Burras took an unchanged team into the game.
He said this was allowing them to produce the brand of game they wanted to take into finals.
Banner is looking forward to trend continuing too with no injury concerns of note out of Saturday.
"Scoreboard aside, we're playing the way we want to be playing at the right time of the year. It's exciting for the group."
Banner highlighted the importance of Tighe's dominance.
"We all know if you win the midfield battle you're going get the opportunities to win the game."
Hepburn took a little while to get going, but midway through the first quarter the signs were there that Carngham-Linton was in trouble.
The physically undermanned Saints were constantly under pressure, resulting in turnovers to the more experienced Hepburn.
Dean O'Brien was one of the few Carngham-Linton players able to match the Burras physically, while Kynan Raven stood firm across half back in the face of a constant barrage.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble aid he was pleased with the way his players had stuck at it in the second half even through the game was beyond reach against what he had no doubt was the best side they had played this season.
"They're the hardest running side we've come up against. They were so clean (in their ball use).
"We had to fight and scrap, and in the end I was happy with the way we finished off."
The loss means Carngham-Linton will join Skipton, Dunnstown and Newlyn in elimination finals, with the order in which they finish still to be determined.
All games went as expected on Saturday, with Carngham-Linton the only top eight side to lose.
Dunnstown is the finals-bound side with new injury concerns.
Kain Dickson and Mitch Tuddenham are likely to miss the last round clash with Newlyn after pulling up from the Towners' 95-point win over Waubra at Waubra with hamstring soreness.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said he was unsure of the extent of the issues, but each would be monitored and no risks taken with a view to finals.
Hepburn 6.2 14.4 18.9 21.9 (135)
Carngham-Linton 2.6 4.7 7.10 9.12 (66)
GOALS - Hepburn: J.Carrick 6, B.McKay 4, M.McKay 4, B.Pedretti 3, Q.Butt 2, J.Hogan 1, D.Dennis 1; Carngham-Linton: B.McDonald 3, J.Foley 3, C.Lloyd 2, D.O'Brien 1
BEST Hepburn-: S.Tighe, B.McKay, M.McKay, J.Wallesz, J.Carrick, D.O'Halloran; Carngham-Linton: K.Raven, C.Lloyd, D.O'Brien, T.Clark, S.O'Loughlin, B.McDonald
Bungaree has returned to winning form, but not without a scare.
Clunes pushed the CHFL finals-bound Bungaree to within 12 points at Clunes on Saturday.
Bungaree needed the win after back-to-back losses to two of the premiership favourites, Gordon and Hepburn
It was another frustrating outcome for the Magpies, which have now lost to five of the teams in the top eight by less than four goals.
Despite so many good showings, Clunes has just five wins to its name and faces another finalist Carngham-Linton in the remaining round.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the Demons threatened to take the game away from Clunes a few times, but each time the Magpies fought back.
"They took a couple of hangers, (Alex Bowd) kicked a torpedo (goal) from 70m. The crowd got involved and they rode a wave of momentum."
He said even when Bungaree kicked away to a four-goal lead in the last term and appeared to have the match well in its keeping, Clunes again responded.
"It became a little more tense than we would have liked.":
Clunes coach Luke Davidson said Bungaree's second half accuracy with 10 goals straight had been telling. Clunes added 6.8 in the same period.
"Their ball movement was impressive. They're a well drilled side.
"We didn't have the finishing polish we needed. We had more scoring shots, but couldn't put it on the board," he said.
"Inaccuracy has been our story."
Bungaree 3.4 5.7 11.7 15.7 (97)
Clunes 3.1 6.5 8.9 12.13 (85)
GOALS - Bungaree: T.Elliott 3, J.Murphy 3, J.Butler 2, J.Mahar 2, X.Carey 1, L.Thornton 1, A.Milroy 1, B.Willian 1, S.Butler 1; Clunes: N.Clarke 3, J.Robertson 3, R.Thompson 2, J.Fazio 1, A.Bowd 1, C.Newton 1, D.Waldron 1
BEST - Bungaree: I.Quick, T.Elliott, J.Butler, S.Cooper, J.Mahar, M.Lawless; Clunes: J.Robertson, M.Kasparian, D.Bulluss, A.Bowd, J.Simson, C.Newton
Dunnstown has gone on another scoring spree.
The Towners kicked their highest score of the year in defeating Waubra by 95 points at Waubra.
The Roos started well enough with four first-quarter goals to trail by six points at the first change.
However, it was short-lived as Dunnstown kicked six goals in the second term and seven in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Tom Wardell finished with multiple goals for the first time this season, booting six.
Waubra coach Trav Ford believes Roos possibly surprised Dunnstown early. Before the Towners really showed what they were made of.
Dunnstown came out of the game with a couple of minor injury concerns, with Mouth Tuddenham and Kain Dickson likely to miss the last home and away round with hamstring soreness.
No only did it suffered a heavy loss, Waubra also lost Caleb McGrath with what Ford described as a "fairly serious" shoulder injury to almost certainly finish his season.
Dunnstown 5.3 11.10 18.13 25.17 (167)
Waubra 4.3 4.3 7.4 11.6 (72)
GOALS - Dunnstown: T.Wardell 6, L.Taylor 4, R.Walsh 4, M.Henderson 4, F.Stevenson 3, W.Henderson 1, B.Leonard 1, D.Simpkin 1, I.Keating 1; Waubra : B.Green 4, J.Lukich 3, D.Jenkins 2, J.Knights 1, N.Moran 1
BEST - Dunnstown: T.Wardell, M.Tuddenham, C.Tangey, F.Stevenson, J.Leonard, K.Forde; Waubra: B.Colligan, B.Green, J.Lukich, A.Broughton, R.Gavin, H.Roscoe
Springbank capped off its home and away season with a 13th consecutive win.
The Tigers kept Rokewood-Corindhap goalless for the first half before going on to a 48-point victory at Rokewood.
This leaves Springbank on top of the ladder, but not assured of holding on to that spot.
That will come down to what Bungaree can do against Skipton in round 17.
Pat Glanford was again prominent in the ruck for Springbank, getting the likes of Joel Maher, James Thompson, Brant Haintz and Fletcher Those into the game.
Grasshoppers joint coach Brad Macgowan was encouraged by the second half, when they added Michael Lockyer to the midfield.
He said this made them much competitive at stoppages and largely match the Tigers on the scoreboard.
Springbank 3.4 7.5 10.7 12.10 (82)
Rokewood-Corindhap 0.2 0.4 1.9 4.10 (34)
GOALS - Springbank: J.Maher 3, J.Simpson 2, J.Simpson 1, S.Staunton 1, C.Quinlan 1, H.Twaits 1, J.Thompson 1, T.Finco 1, K.Maher 1; Rokewood-Corindhap: J.Morgan 1, D.Cassidy 1, M.McLaughlin 1, T.Fagg 1
BEST - Springbank : B.Haintz, J.Maher, J.Simpson, J.Curran, J.Thompson, F.Toose; Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Aikman, Z.Priddle, R.Armstrong, M.Brehaut, M.Lockyer, A.Gercovich
Gordon has cruised to another win as it prepares for another finals series.
The Eagles were never in trouble in defeating Creswick by 46 points at Gordon.
Creswick stuck at it, being much more productive on the scoreboard in the second half with eight goals.
Despite the margin, Creswick's score is the highest conceded by Gordon in a home and away match since mid-2019.
On that occasion Hepburn scored 108 points.
Creswick coach Paul Borchers said this was one positive to take out of the game.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey was again a focal point with six goals.
Gordon 5.4 8.13 15.16 19.17 (131)
Creswick 1.4 4.7 8.8 12.13 (85)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 6, B.Sutcliffe 3, C.Ascough 3, J.Clampit 2, L.Gunnell 1, D.Anderson 1, D.McGuigan 1, J.Gorman 1, M.Griffiths 1; Creswick: B.Noonan 5, D.Whitfield 1, J.Anagnostou 1, P.Taranto 1, E.Henderson 1, R.Cox 1, J.Mcintyre 1, A.Sedgwick 1
BEST - Gordon: M.Hoy, M.Griffiths, E.Crackel, F.Violi, B.Griffiths, D.McGuigan; Creswick: P.Taranto, E.Henderson, B.Noonan, B.Plover, D.Whitfield, J.Campbell-Brown
Skipton was kept more than honest by a determined Beaufort at Skipton.
The Emus always had the game in hand, but were never able to break completely clear. Beaufort led by one point half-time and although 18 points down was still in touch at three quarter time.
Skipton finally broke the shackles with four majors in the last term.
Jethro Kirby and Rhys Monument each kicked four goals in a new-look forward make-up.
Skipton joint coach Mitch Jenkins said it was pleasing performance by the Crows.
"To win our share of the football all day was encouraging.
"They were just a little more polished in finishing off their work. We know that's something we need to address.
"It's important to finish off the year with some better performances," he said.
Skipton 2.2 3.4 7.6 11.9 (75)
Beaufort 2.3 3.5 4.8 5.9 (39)
GOALS - Skipton: J.Kirby 4, R.Monument 4, J.Cusack 1, P.Graham 1, L.Stranks 1; Beaufort: F.Kellett 2, A.Troup 1, R.Norris 1, T.Haase 1
BEST - Skipton: B.Krol, J.Maddock, S.Romeril, R.Monument, J.Peeters; Beaufortrs: M.Wilson, H.Slater, T.McKenzie, T.Haase, M.Jolly, A.Troup
Newlyn kicked its highest score of the season in out-gunning Daylesford by 63 points at Newlyn.
It was also the Cats' biggest winning margin as they remain in eighth position.
Not even a growing injury list ever looked like stopped Newlyn.
Daylesford kept pressing until half-time and then the Cats put the foot down with four goals before a nine-goal last term.
Newlyn 3.2 6.5 10.12 19.14 (128)
Daylesford 3.1 4.3 7.5 10.5 (65)
GOALS - Newlyn: K.Prendergast 4, M.Darmody 4, J.Lee 2, S.Willmott 2, A.Rofe 1, F.Hay 1, J.Labbett 1, P.Labbett 1, C.Currie 1, D.Fishwick 1, W.Lund 1; Daylesfords: T.Maher 5, J.Briggs 1, T.Nesbitt 1, X.Walsh 1, J.Brown 1, T.Hunt 1
BEST - Newlyn: J.Labbett, W.Lund, S.Willmott, K.Prendergast, M.Tilley, L.Gill; Daylesfordrs: M.Smith, L.Jones, T.Maher, T.Nesbitt, A.Pasahidis, B.Jones
Buninyong was kept honest by Ballan before kicking away to a 30-point at Buninyong.
The Bombers were always in control on the scoreboard.
Ballan had some solid patches, but Buninyong had the answers.
Ballan coach Shannon Broadbent said it was up with one of their better games of the year by way of intent, output and pressure.
He said although Buninyong did open up the game in the last quarter, there was a lot to like about the Blues' performance against a team which had been finals contention.
A win in the last round will see Buninyong finish as the best of the rest in ninth position.
Buninyong 3.3 7.7 7.12 10.14 (74)
Ballan 3.1 3.4 5.8 6.8 (44)
GOALS - Buninyong; M.Arnold 2, H.Givvens 2, F.Batrouney 1, M.Warner 1, L.Burbidge 1, F.Hunt 1, A.Hart 1, N.Shell 1; Ballan: J.Kurzman 2, J.Bidwell 1, H.Bongart 1, C.Micallef 1, S.Crea 1
BEST - Buninyong: M.Warner, D.Sliwa, J.Rodgers, L.Burbidge, J.Morgan, G.Lovett; Ballan: H.Thompson, E.Shaw, R.Bongart, K.Heafield, L.Conlan, S.Crea
