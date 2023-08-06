A pillar of the Clunes community is being remembered for his tireless work in the region, which made the town a "better place" while also bringing it international recognition.
Graeme Johnstone, who died at the age of 77, lived in the Victorian town since 1997, where he became central to numerous local groups and events.
Mr Johnstone's long-time friend, Tess Brady, said he was known for his gregarious demeanor as well as going above-and-beyond for his community.
"He really believed in promoting Clunes, and he lived and breathed that, it was very important to him," she said.
"He lived in the main street and would wander up and down and talk to everybody, so he was very much a character of the town."
Mr Johnstone was born in 1946 and worked as a drama teacher before he moved to Clunes from Melbourne to open the Dukes B&B with his wife June.
Ms Brady said it was at the Bed and Breakfast that Mr Johnstone earned himself a reputation as a generous host for providing guests with fresh coffee and enormous cooked breakfasts.
But, perhaps the biggest affect Mr Johnstone had on Clunes was his work in establishing it as an internationally recognised book town.
In an effort to revive the area after it entered a period of decline, Mr Johnstone, alongside fellow residents Tim Hayes, Tess Brady and Linda Newitt founded Creative Clunes, which led to the development of the Clunes Booktown Festival, and in 2012, it was named an international book town.
A book town is a small town or village where there is a concentration of specialist and second hand book stores.
Ms Brady said Mr Johnstone was integral to the town receiving the international recognition.
"He was part of a team that did change the town, and he did work very hard," she said.
"Graeme was just brilliant in the community.
"He certainly left [it] a better place, he made Clunes a better place."
Another example of Mr Johnstone's efforts to better the community was via the Clunes Ceramics Award, which he established after being inspired by his wife's pottery talent.
The biennial event provides a $10,000 award and is responsible for bringing nationally renowned ceramicists to the small town.
Unsurprisingly, Mr Johnstone also served terms as the Clunes representative on the Hepburn Regional Tourism Board and as president of the Clunes Tourist and Development Association.
For his range of work he was named 2014 Clunes Male Citizen of the Year, and was honoured as Hepburn Shire's Australia Day Citizen of the Year in 2015.
Mr Johnstone was also known as a keen member of the Clunes Golf Club and RSL.
He will be remembered at a service at the Clunes Showgrounds on Monday, August 7, at 2:00pm. He is survived by his wife June and his three children.
