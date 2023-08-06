The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Buninyong man David Morrison rejected by a Ballarat taxi for having guide dog

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
August 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A vision impaired man said he was left feeling "extremely vulnerable", after he was allegedly rejected by a taxi for having a guide dog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.