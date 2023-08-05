UPDATE 9.15AM:
An elderly Wendouree woman who sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-car collision in Delacombe on Saturday has died in hospital.
The 83-year-old was airlifted to hospital after the accident on Wiltshire Lane, just north of Greenhalghs Rd, which occurred about 4pm.
Two occupants from the other vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The woman's death brings the state road toll to 176 lives lost this year, compared to 142 for the same time last year.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the cause of the fatal collision, and have urged anyone who witnessed the accident, who has dashcam or CCTV footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
UPDATE 7PM:
Wiltshire Lane, north of the Greenhalghs Road intersection, remains closed in both directions following a serious accident earlier on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to a two-car collision in Winter Valley around 4pm.
Thee hours after the accident, the two cars still sit on the side of Wiltshire Lane with emergency lighting illuminating the scene for investigators.
Victoria Police said it was believed the two cars collided on Greenhalghs Rd, and confirmed that the female driver and only occupant of one vehicle has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two occupants from the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries.
The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
UPDATE:
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed it is treating three patients following an accident near a busy Winter Valley intersection just after 4pm.
Two patients have back injuries and are in a serious but stable condition.
A third patient is in a critical condition. The Air Ambulance has landed near the crash scene to transport the critical patient to a Melbourne trauma centre.
EARLIER:
The air ambulance has been called in to transport a woman to a Melbourne hospital following a two-car accident near the intersection of Greenhalghs Road and Wiltshire Lane in Winter Valley.
Fire Rescue Victoria and Ambulance Victoria crews were called to the busy road at 4.01pm Saturday after reports of a two car crash and a person trapped.
Pictures show a badly damaged small silver hatchback with impact to the front and rear.
After initially landing at nearby Doug Dean Reserve, the Air Ambulance took off for a landing site along Kensington Creek close to the crash site where it touched down to load the victim about 4.50pm.
The accident caused heavy traffic on all approaches to the roundabout.
MORE TO COME
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.