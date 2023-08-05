UPDATE:
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed it is treating three patients following an accident at a busy Winter Valley intersection just after 4pm.
Two patients have back injuries and are in a serious but stable condition.
A third patient is in a critical condition. The Air Ambulance has landed near the crash scene to transport the critical patient to a Melbourne trauma centre.
EARLIER:
The air ambulance has been called in to transport a woman to a Melbourne hospital following a two-car accident at the corner of Greenhalghs Road and Wiltshire Lane in Winter Valley.
Fire Rescue Victoria and Ambulance Victoria crews were called to the busy roundabout at 4.01pm Saturday after reports of a two car crash and a person trapped.
Pictures show a badly damaged small silver hatchback with impact to the front and rear.
After initially landing at nearby Doug Dean Reserve, the Air Ambulance took off for a landing site along Kensington Creek close to the crash site where it touched down to load the victim about 4.50pm.
The accident caused heavy traffic on all approaches to the roundabout.
MORE TO COME
