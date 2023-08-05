The Devils are one step closer to securing a top-two spot, Sunbury provided Melton an almighty challenge and an inaccurate Redan broke away from the Lakers.
Wrap up the weekend's BFNL action here.
Melton went head-to-head with a top-six side for the first time since round eight, with Sunbury almost causing a big-time upset on Saturday.
The Bloods enjoyed a 27-point win in the end but both coaches agreed it felt a lot closer.
Liam Carter returned for his first game since round eight with a two-goal haul while skipper Braeden Kight (four goals) carried his side home with some crucial late goals.
The win was made all the more impressive for the Bloods with Jason Hibbert injured in the opening moments of the contest.
Melton has all but secured the minor premiership while Sunbury sits one game clear of seventh-placed East Point.
Melton 3.3 5.5 9.7 13.11 (89)
Sunbury 2.1 3.4 6.8 9.8 (62)
GOALS: Melton: B.Kight 4, L.Carter 2, K.Borg 2, B.Payne 1, L.Walker 1, B.Archard 1, L.Watkins 1, R.Davis 1; Sunbury: M.Trimboli 2, J.Sutton 2, J.Egan 2, L.Brennan 1, R.Miller 1, B.Caldone 1
BEST: Melton: B.Archard, J.Cotter, L.Walker, B.Kight, R.Walker, L.Watkins; Sunbury: P.Scanlon, J.Guthrie, R.Miller, J.Egan, H.Minton-Connell, M.Lewis
Darley held North Ballarat to just two first-half goals as the Devils ran away with a statement-making 34-point win.
The Devils looked in control from the very start of the Darley Park contest as North Ballarat struggled to break into the game.
Joel Cadman tried his best to not kick two goals - almost missing a sitter from the goal square - and, alongside brother Duncan, was a big part in the Devils' third-quarter dominance.
Darley wrapped up the game by three quarter time as the Devils kicked three third-term goals in a low-scoring contest.
A tough run home for Dan Jordan's side means a top-two spot is not locked in just yet with a season-defining clash against the reigning premiers in a fortnight.
Darley 3.0 4.4 7.8 10.11 (71)
North Ballarat 1.2 2.4 3.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Darley: J.Cadman 2, D.Leonard 2, B.Bewley 1, M.Gardiner 1, D.Matricardi 1, S.Page 1, D.Bishop 1, B.Myers 1; North Ballarat: T.Bromley-Lynch 1, C.McCallum 1, S.Glover 1, N.Troon 1, F.Loader 1
BEST: Darley: M.Brett, B.Bewley, Z.Le Huray, A.Azzopardi, L.Baker, B.Young; North Ballarat: I.Carey, I.Lovison, T.Bromley-Lynch, S.McCartin, C.McCallum, R.Polkinghorne
Redan returned from the bye with a 55-point triumph over Lake Wendouree as Gary Learmonth's side eyes a finals berth.
The Lions rose above East Point into sixth place following the win and, with a relatively easy run home, are not expected to fall outside the top six again this season.
Izaac Grant took his goalkicking season tally to 38 majors with four goals on Saturday as Declan Phillips earned best-on-ground honours.
Redan 3.4 3.8 8.15 10.23 (83)
Lake Wendouree 1.0 3.2 3.2 4.4 (28)
GOALS: Redan: I.Grant 4, G.Bell 3, R.Gunsser 1, D.Hart 1, L.George 1; Lake Wendouree: B.Thompson 3, F.Fogaty 1
BEST: Redan: D.Phillips, I.Grant, D.Hart, J.Short, D.Bond, L.George; Lake Wendouree: T.Collins, M.Foster, B.Thompson, T.Zampatti, A.Gove, E.Preston
Bacchus Marsh improved to a three-win campaign with a 106-point win against Melton South.
It was the Cobras first triple-digit win of the season, having defeated the Panthers by 98 points earlier in the year.
Jake Owen booted five goals in a best-on-ground performance while Melton South captain Cody Chapman made it through his first game back from injury.
While the one-sided results continued for Melton South's senior side, the reserves recorded their first win of the season with a two-point triumph.
Bacchus Marsh 5.3 7.7 14.11 18.18 (126)
Melton South 0.3 2.5 2.7 2.8 (20)
GOALS: Bacchus Marsh: J.Owen 5, J.Huxtable 3, R.Porter 3, E.Ogden 1, X.Jenks 1, J.McCreery 1, T.Shea 1, S.Jenks 1, L.Goetz 1, J.Onderwater 1; Melton South: A.Rielly 1, J.Lewer 1
BEST: Bacchus Marsh: J.Owen, T.Shea, J.Huxtable, J.Parente, X.Jenks, C.Gates; Melton South: J.Bibby, R.Lee, A.Rielly, B.Collins, J.Kovarik, C.Chapman
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
