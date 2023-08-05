The Devils are one step closer to securing a top-two spot, Sunbury provided Melton an almighty challenge and an inaccurate Redan broke away from the Lakers.
Melton and Sunbury went head-to-head in a red-hot contest at MacPherson Park, but it was the reigning premiers who proved too strong.
The Bloods enjoyed a 27-point win however, both Aaron Tymms (Melton) and Travis Hodgson (Sunbury) agreed it felt a lot closer.
Tymms said though he was happy with Saturday's game, his side knows it has a lot to work on.
"We needed a challenge like that," Tymms said.
"I'm rapt that we actually walk away with the four points.
"Over the last few weeks I haven't even been watching back our games, I've only watched what we've come up against."
Liam Carter returned for his first game since round eight with a two-goal haul while skipper Braeden Kight (four goals) carried his side home with some crucial late goals.
Tymms said Carter had done everything right in the build-up to round 15 as the premiership player returned one month ahead of schedule.
The win was made all the more impressive for the Bloods with Jason Hibbert injured in the opening moments of the contest.
Sunbury coach Travis Hodgson said there was plenty to take from the match-up despite the result not falling his side's way.
Hodgson said he was impressed by his side's ability to take it to the reigning premiers, feeling as though they were only one late goal away from causing an upset.
Melton has the bye in round 16 while Sunbury travels to Mars Stadium for a date with North Ballarat.
Melton 3.3 5.5 9.7 13.11 (89)
Sunbury 2.1 3.4 6.8 9.8 (62)
GOALS: Melton: B.Kight 4, L.Carter 2, K.Borg 2, B.Payne 1, L.Walker 1, B.Archard 1, L.Watkins 1, R.Davis 1; Sunbury: M.Trimboli 2, J.Sutton 2, J.Egan 2, L.Brennan 1, R.Miller 1, B.Caldone 1
BEST: Melton: B.Archard, J.Cotter, L.Walker, B.Kight, R.Walker, L.Watkins; Sunbury: P.Scanlon, J.Guthrie, R.Miller, J.Egan, H.Minton-Connell, M.Lewis
Darley ran away with a statement-making 34-point win against North Ballarat on Saturday in a role-reversal of their match-up from round 9.
Devils coach Dan Jordan said he thought his side controlled the game well on Saturday.
"We knew it was an important game to put a little bit of breathing room within the top three," Jordan said.
"We've got two tough games to end the season but destiny is in our own hands and I think we're starting to play some of the footy we played at the start of the year."
The Devils held North Ballarat to just two goals to half time in a low-scoring contest.
"We probably would have liked to score a bit more, we weren't very efficient going inside," Jordan said.
"I thought defensively we were stacking up and ended up playing the system we wanted to play."
Darley wrapped up the game by three quarter time as the Devils kicked three third-term goals.
"We flicked a bit of personnel around at half time to try and get a bit more speed to get on the outside a little bit more," Jordan said.
"North were throwing a few numbers up at the stoppage so we just wanted to get some speed around the outside and give us some better entries inside 50.
"They (North) defended pretty well too so it was a bit of a challenge going inside."
Jordan acknowledged that it was a different-looking North Ballarat to their round nine contest.
The Roosters were without Jack Riding (VFL) and Jamie Quick (concussion).
Darley 3.0 4.4 7.8 10.11 (71)
North Ballarat 1.2 2.4 3.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Darley: J.Cadman 2, D.Leonard 2, B.Bewley 1, M.Gardiner 1, D.Matricardi 1, S.Page 1, D.Bishop 1, B.Myers 1; North Ballarat: T.Bromley-Lynch 1, C.McCallum 1, S.Glover 1, N.Troon 1, F.Loader 1
BEST: Darley: M.Brett, B.Bewley, Z.Le Huray, A.Azzopardi, L.Baker, B.Young; North Ballarat: I.Carey, I.Lovison, T.Bromley-Lynch, S.McCartin, C.McCallum, R.Polkinghorne
Redan returned from its bye with a 55-point win against Lake Wendouree to climb back into the top six.
Lions coach Gary Learmonth said his side would take the four points and move on after a below-par performance.
"We'll need to improve to beat Ballarat next week," Learmonth said.
"There'll be some pressure at selection with some kids coming back."
Redan was held goalless in the second term by the Lakers as a 16-point quarter time lead was trimmed down to six at half time.
The Lions would break away in the second half but their accuracy in front of goals left a lot to be desired.
A full time scoreline of 10.23 (83) meant plenty of missed opportunities, with Learmonth admitting his side should have finished with at least six more goals to its name.
Izaac Grant took his goal kicking season tally to 38 goals with four majors on Saturday as Declan Phillips earned best-on-ground honours.
Despite the underwhelming performance, the Lions still did what they needed to do to return to the top six.
Redan sits level with East Point on 28 points with a relatively easy run home.
Ballarat awaits Redan in round 16, followed by Melton South and a final-round blockbuster against Sebastopol.
Redan 3.4 3.8 8.15 10.23 (83)
Lake Wendouree 1.0 3.2 3.2 4.4 (28)
GOALS: Redan: I.Grant 4, G.Bell 3, R.Gunsser 1, D.Hart 1, L.George 1; Lake Wendouree: B.Thompson 3, F.Fogaty 1
BEST: Redan: D.Phillips, I.Grant, D.Hart, J.Short, D.Bond, L.George; Lake Wendouree: T.Collins, M.Foster, B.Thompson, T.Zampatti, A.Gove, E.Preston
Bacchus Marsh improved to a three-win campaign with a 106-point win against Melton South.
It was the Cobras first triple-digit win of the season, having defeated the Panthers by 98 points earlier in the year.
Cobras coach Jason Williams was full of praise for his squad as it eyes an eighth-place finish.
"We did what we needed to do, the boys are in a really good space at the moment," Williams said.
"The learning curve side of things is not so much of a curve anymore it is just happening.
"We're all much more settled and more consistent, it is a good patch to be in."
Jake Owen booted five goals in a best-on-ground performance while Melton South captain Cody Chapman made it through his first game back from injury.
Bacchus Marsh 5.3 7.7 14.11 18.18 (126)
Melton South 0.3 2.5 2.7 2.8 (20)
GOALS: Bacchus Marsh: J.Owen 5, J.Huxtable 3, R.Porter 3, E.Ogden 1, X.Jenks 1, J.McCreery 1, T.Shea 1, S.Jenks 1, L.Goetz 1, J.Onderwater 1; Melton South: A.Rielly 1, J.Lewer 1
BEST: Bacchus Marsh: J.Owen, T.Shea, J.Huxtable, J.Parente, X.Jenks, C.Gates; Melton South: J.Bibby, R.Lee, A.Rielly, B.Collins, J.Kovarik, C.Chapman
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
