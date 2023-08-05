The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CHFL R15 wrap: heavyweights confirm premiership credentials | details

DB
By David Brehaut
August 5 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipton's Mitch Gilbert finds himself blocked in by Springbank duo Todd Finco, left, and Jarrod Curran at Wallace on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Skipton's Mitch Gilbert finds himself blocked in by Springbank duo Todd Finco, left, and Jarrod Curran at Wallace on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The Central Highlands Football League top eight is settled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.