The Central Highlands Football League top eight is settled.
Learmonth's slender hopes of securing a finals berth evaporated with a 58-point loss to Dunnstown at Saturday.
Eighth-placed Newlyn also ensured it stayed out of reach with a 54-point win over Ballan at Bacchus Marsh.
While the gate was shut on the finals, the top eight underwent a major reshuffle.
Springbank has moved to the top of the ladder after a 63-point demolition of Skipton at Wallace.
Even more importantly, Springbank is now assured of a top four finish and a double chance in the first week of the finals.
In other significant outcomes, Hepburn climbed to fourth with a 29-point win over Bungaree at Bungaree and reigning Gordon was far too good for Carngham-Linton, saluting by 58 points at Snake Valley.
Ir was Bungaree's second loss of the season and second in as many weeks.
OTHER ROUND 15 HIGHLIGHTS
DAYLESFORD had its second win of the season, holding out Waubra by three-points at Daylesford.
The Bulldogs led 18 points at the last change before Waubra charged with five goals.
BUNINYONG shook of Creswick in the second half to take the honours by 20 points at Creswick.
The Bombers led by just two points at half-time, but broke open the game with six majors in the third quarter.
CLUNES had its first win since round six, downing Beaufort by 23 points at Beaufort.
Dunnstown 7.2 11.2 15.4 18.7 (115)
Learmonth 3.3 3.6 5.7 8.9 (57)
GOALS - Dunnstown: R.Walsh 4, M.Henderson 3, F.Stevenson 3, K.Dickson 2, T.Wardell 2, J.Leonard 1, B.Murphy 1, D.Simpkin 1, J.Stefani 1; Learmonth: D.Folkes 4, N.Gittings 1, D.Anderson 1, C.Kimber 1, E.Prenc 1
BEST - Dunnstown: B.Leonard, W.Henderson, K.Forde, T.Wardell, J.Stefani, M.Henderson; Learmonth: M.Judd, D.Folkes, T.Hall, N.Gittings, H.Crawley, M.Harbour
Daylesford 3.1 5.3 9.4 11.7 (73)
Waubra 1.2 4.3 6.4 11.4 (70)
GOALS - Daylesford: X.Walsh 4, T.Maher 2, L.Jones 2, B.Jones 1, J.Cummings 1, A.Pasahidis 1; Waubra: B.Green 4, J.Conroy 3, B.Colligan 2, A.McPherson 1, J.Knights 1
BEST - Daylesford: X.Walsh, B.Jones, C.Peart, L.Jones, T.Hunt, T.Maher; Waubra: J.Knights, B.Green, J.Conroy, J.Lukich, H.Roscoe, B.Morshead
Buninyong 2.4 5.6 11.10 11.16 (82)
Creswick 2.1 5.4 7.5 9.8 (62)
GOALS - Buninyong: H.Givvens 4, F.Batrouney 2, L.Stewart 2, D.Micallef 1, M.Arnold 1, J.Rodgers 1; Creswick: R.Pearson 3, J.Anagnostou 2, R.Cox 1, D.Whitfield 1, B.Noonan 1, K.Irvan 1
BEST - Buninyong: J.Robertson, D.Micallef, T.Mookhoek, J.Morgan, F.Hunt, H.Donald; Creswick: P.Taranto, D.Whitfield, M.Phillips, J.Anagnostou, W.Preston, R.Cox
Hepburn 3.3 4.9 9.10 13.13 (91)
Bungaree 1.1 4.1 6.1 10.2 (62)
GOALS - Hepburn: K.Yanner 2, J.Hogan 2, B.Mckay 1, R.Ferraro 1, D.Dennis 1, S.Tighe 1, J.Carrick 1, Z.Kupsch 1, M.McKay 1, L.O'Halloran 1, D.O'Halloran 1; Bungaree: J.Sardo 3, J.Mahar 3, T.Elliott 1, A.Browning 1, A.Milroy 1, D.Murphy 1
BEST - Hepburn: S.Tighe, B.Mckay, N.Johns, H.Rodgers, M.MckKay, Z.Kupsch; Bungaree: N.Browning, M.Lawless, T.Elliott, T.Wakefield, D.Murphy, M.Geary
Gordon 18.16 (124)
Carngham-Linton 9.12 (66)
GOALS - Gordon: not supplied; Carngham Linton: not supplied
BEST - Gordon: not supplied; Carngham Linton: not supplied
Clunes 1.2 4.5 8.8 10.9 (69)
Beaufort 3.0 3.2 3.3 7.4 (46)
GOALS - Clunes: M.Kasparian 2, J.Fazio 2, N.Clarke 1, A.Riches 1, L.Saligari 1, J.Robertson 1, J.Thomas 1; Beauforts: R.Norris 2, A.Troup 2, L.Cox 1, R.Luke 1, T.Haase 1
BEST - Clunes: M.Kasparian, C.Newton, J.Thompson, J.Simson, A.Bowd, J.Thomas; Beaufort: B.Howard, T.Stubbs, T.McKenzie, T.Haase, L.Cox, R.Norris
Newlyn 1.3 6.5 9.10 13.13 (91)
Ballan 3.1 3.5 3.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS - Newlyn: F.Hay 3, C.Currie 3, J.Lee 2, M.Darmody 2, J.Labbett 1, N.Carter 1, F.Lowe 1; Ballan: J.Jarvis 3, K.Heafield 1, S.Crea 1
BEST - Newlyn: C.Currie, J.Labbett, L.Prendergast, D.Fishwick, F.Hay, P.Labbett; Ballan: S.Crea, J.Jarvis, H.Thompson, J.Homewood, T.Laurie, K.Heafield
Springbank 6.5 8.10 13.14 16.16 (112)
Skipton 3.0 4.2 4.5 7.7 (49)
GOALS - Springbank: S.Staunton 6, B.Haintz 3, T.Finco 2, M.Doll 1, F.Toose 1, S.Donegan 1, M.Lakey 1, C.Quinlan 1; Skipton: J.Kirby 4, M.Romeril 1, J.Draffin 1, J.Cuttler 1
BEST - Springbank: M.Lakey, B.Haintz, J.Thompson, K.Kennedy, S.Staunton, T.Finco; Skipton: P.Graham, A.Twaddle, J.Kirby, M.Gilbert, J.Mason, J.Cusack
