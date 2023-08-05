Dreams dashed, plans scrapped

It was a big week in The Courier newsroom, with our team breaking important stories impacting the lives of our readers, and tackling issues that will ultimately impact the future growth of Ballarat.
The collapse of local builder Bond Homes was undoubtedly our biggest story of the week.
Within 24 hours after the company, manufacturers of transportable homes, had gone into administration, The Courier was fielding calls from people who had been impacted.
Those people were angry and looking for answers. Reporter Gabrielle Hodson spoke to many, including Tamara Wardlaw's family, who had lived in a caravan for the past two years with two young children, awaiting completion of their new Bond Home.
The writing had been on the wall for many of these customers, at a time where other building companies had collapsed. But they hoped for the best.
Now, the Wardlaw family's dream rural block in the Northern Grampians remains just that - a picture of the lifestyle they were so desperately looking forward to, especially for their two children.
On Wednesday, plans to transform Ballarat's rail link with Melbourne were dashed after reports that two proposed new rail lines in Melbourne's west, had been scrapped.
Under a $100 million 2018 election promise, the state government proposed to explore building two new metropolitan train lines, to Melton and Wyndham Vale, as part of the broader Western Rail Plan.
Duplication of the lines would ultimately lead to a faster and more efficient rail service between Ballarat and Melbourne.
On Friday, we sent reporter Alex Dalziel and photographer Lachlan Bence on the early morning train to see what the commuters thought of the current service. The feedback was stark.
Frustating. Inconsistent. Overcrowded.
There is a lot of work to be done to improve Ballarat's train service, to encourage greater investment in Ballarat, improve livability and keep up with our growing population.
Finally, this weekend The Courier announced its new property reporter, Erin Williams.
Property is an important part of the new direction for this masthead, particularly with the strong growth in the region in recent years. Erin's appointment will be key to examining and explaining the latest in the local real estate market.
As always, I would love to hear from you about what you'd like to see more of in The Courier.
Thanks for your continued support.
- Emily Sweet
Acting managing editor.
