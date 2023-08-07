Being able to study a degree in occupational therapy in Ballarat would have made the world of difference to Emma Blackie.
Ms Blackie had to move from her Ararat home to Melbourne to study ACU's four-year Bachelor of Occupational Therapy degree, but from next year the course will be offered at ACU's Ballarat campus in response to growing demand for allied health professionals in regional areas and from local students.
Students wanting to study occupational therapy currently have to travel to Melbourne or to Deakin University in Geelong.
Ms Blackie, now in the final year, said while she loved the Melbourne experience she would have loved to study closer to home.
"It would have been helpful to have that option to stay closer to home financially and not having to move out of home straight away because I went straight out of high school," she said.
"And with the demand for allied health professionals in regional areas, having access to a course like that will also benefit the wider community."
Many occupational therapists in Ballarat and surrounding regions currently have long waiting lists for patients and it is a known area of skill shortage across Australia.
"There's such a lack of services available and so much demand. When I have had placements in regional areas it's been really rewarding ... like giving back to the community something that's really needed," she said.
Ms Blackie hoped to work with children in pediatric occupational therapy once she graduates later this year.
Despite surging demand for OTs, Ms Blackie said many people still did not really understand what they do.
"My description of OT is you are helping people do the things they want or need to do - all the things throughout your day ... like being able to get out of bed, brush your teeth, catch public transport, go to uni, it's helping to overcome barriers whether it's environmental things, changing things about an activity or education or intervention," she said.
"There's lots of problem solving."
That problem solving side is part of what drew Ms Blackie to a career in OT.
"I knew I wanted to work with kids and I had family and friends who had experience with OT," she said.
"Something about OT made it feel like it fit with my personality, the opportunity to bring a creative side to it and the fact it's such a varied profession and you have the option to move around into different areas."
ACU executive dean of health sciences Professor Suzanne Chambers said the university had seen increased demand from students in the Ballarat region wanting to study OT.
"Extending our popular occupational therapy course to the Ballarat campus will ensure students from the region who want to work in this growing and vital allied health field can now study locally," Professor Chambers said.
"We know there's a shortage of occupational therapists in Australia, and making our course easier for students in the Ballarat region to access it will help to meet this need.
"Occupational therapy allows students to focus on the whole-person and help clients to improve their health, wellbeing, and mobility. It is an exceptionally rewarding career where students learn the skills to make a real and positive difference in someone's life."
The new course will be showcased at ACU Ballarat's Open Day on August 27.
