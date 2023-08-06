A permanent vintage car display could be on the cards for Daylesford's Amazing Mill Markets after plans to transform a new storage shed into a market space were lodged with council to change the use of the building.
Hepburn Shire Council passed plans for a new 778.58 sqm shed, a 7.2m x 3.6m loading bay and 20 new car parking spaces in August 2021, with the intention then of using the shed for storage only.
But a new application seeks permission to use the shed to display "a variety of vintage goods in association with the existing market, with collectable cars being the main attraction".
"The proposed amendment is required to allow for public access to this building, in order for visitors to the site to be able to view and enjoy the items on display," the application states.
The new building would be connected via concrete pathway to the existing market buildings.
The Mill Market is one of Daylesford's most popular attractions, drawing tens of thousands of visitors every year to browse the goods on display from dozens of stallholders.
"The expansion of the market to include the additional space will allow the market to expand and offer a greater variety of tourism experience to visitors," planners wrote in the documents provided to council.
"The proposed expansion of the Mill Market contributes positively to the sense of place and identity of the existing site and the surrounding areas. "
The shed was approved to be built behind the existing building, representing an increase of 18 per cent site coverage and creating the need for 14 extra parking spaces, though the amendment would provide an additional 20 spaces.
Site preparation works for the shed construction have begun.
"The expansion of the use to include another building will not intensify the use to level which would impact on the safety or amenity of the surrounding residential areas. The new building will be used for the display of vintage cars and related goods. The proposed use is considered to be a passive use, which will consist of visitors browsing at a leisurely pace," the application states.
