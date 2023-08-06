The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
News

New shed plans for vintage car display at Daylesford's Mill Market

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A permanent vintage car display could be on the cards for Daylesford's Amazing Mill Markets after plans to transform a new storage shed into a market space were lodged with council to change the use of the building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.