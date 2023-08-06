IF Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade netball clash between top two sides Darley and North Ballarat is any indication, we have a blockbuster finals coming up.
Nothing could separate the ladder leaders as they went shot-for-shot in an engrossing contest which saw the teams tie the game up at 51-all.
The sheer quality of the match is undeniable as both sides traded blows. Incredibly across all four quarters, just 12 shots in total were missed in the game.
At times it looked like the Darley midcourt would win out. Ailish McCormach at wing attack and Jaimee Smith at wing defence played unchanged all day, Grace Blackman and Shannon Blackman alternated between the centre and goal defence and twin towers Rebecca Hicks and Olivia Cawthray were dominant up front.
At times Darley would break away, but then the North Ballarat team, missing Gina McCartin, who was away with family commitments and Emma Church who missed with an ankle injury, managed to fightback.
North Ballarat coach Annie McCartin said she was thrilled with how her team stacked up against the competition frontrunner.
"It's unbelievable really, Darley has those two tall shooters and when they put Bec and Olivia in the goals, it's such hard work," she said.
"You really have to work incredibly hard to try and stop the ball going in.
"They got up six up in the first quarter, and I was so rapt that we were able to fightback. They are a such a strong team, they'd get in front and we just kept coming back.
"Right at the end, we knew there wasn't much time left and they'd got the possession, I screamed out, 'hold, hold' and we just managed to stop them getting into a position to score, they were very close to getting a one-goal win."
The other clash between likely finalists, Lake Wendouree and Redan also produced a draw, with both team tying up at 41.
While it wasn't quite the goal shooting frenzy of the clash between the top two, it was a match that had plenty of ebbs and flows with nothing separating the sides at the end.
These two sides now sit fifth and sixth on the ladder. Lake Wendouree is in sixth position and technically could still miss the finals if Ballarat get on a roll, but the the Lakers will be buoyed by the fact they have strugglers Bacchus Marsh and East Point still to come.
Sunbury has moved up to third courtesy of its big win over Melton, dominating throughout in the 69-31 win, while Melton South was untroubled in its 82-28 win over Bacchus Marsh.
The results of the week mean that Darley needs just one more win to wrap up the minor premiership as North Ballarat still has a bye to come. Darley has matches to come against Melton and Melton South before a final-round blockbuster against Sunbury.
North's big test will also come against Sunbury in the match-of-the-round next weekend.
