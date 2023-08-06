The Courier
North Ballarat and Darley all square in thrilling BFNL A Grade

By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 6 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 11:42am
IF Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade netball clash between top two sides Darley and North Ballarat is any indication, we have a blockbuster finals coming up.

