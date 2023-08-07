A new multi-million dollar group accommodation facility has been proposed on the outskirts of Daylesford to allow more people to enjoy the attractions of the region.
A proposal for a $2.2 million project to build six double-storey cabins at 13 Nash Lane, off Jubilee Lake Road, has been submitted to Hepburn Shire Council.
At full capacity, the three-bedroom cabins would accommodate 40 people and, according to the plans lodged, be mostly used at weekends "for community groups who gather for wellbeing and spiritual reasons and where they can interact and attend spiritual meetings".
With areas of bushland and parkland adjoining the property, the property is considered at high risk of bushfire, requiring the buildings to be constructed at a Bushfire Attack Level 29 standard to minimise risk of embers and radiant heat, and a bushfire plan would be needed before construction.
The cabins would sit close to the Nash Lane road frontage, ranging from 1.4m to 4.7m setbacks and staggered along the road frontage to fulfil a BAL-required 25m setback from the property's southern boundary.
An existing two storey home on the site would remain, to be used as a manager's residence, but a shed and some vegetation would need to be cleared to make way for the build site.
A large gazebo would also be constructed to provide a meeting place and, in the future, a possible location for weddings.
According to plans, the cabins would comprise a bedroom, ensuite, laundry, separate toilet, kitchen, dining and living area on the ground floor with a patio area accessed via the kitchen/dining room. Upstairs would contain two bedrooms, a small study area and a bathroom.
Dormer windows would project out from the roof, with cabins clad in teak coloured boards, smoke grey brick chimneys and Colourbond roofs with a 45 degree pitch.
A 10,000 litre water tank will be installed at the north eastern end of the site, which is required for bushfire requirements.
"The proposal is to provide for community groups to gather for wellbeing and spiritual reasons and where they can interact and attend spiritual meetings," the applicants wrote.
"The design of the development and the surroundings the buildings are within are an appropriate for this type of facility. The facility is close to Lake Jubilee, the Lake Daylesford Gardens and Lake Daylesford. All of these existing recreational areas will help with the community groups that come to experience wellbeing."
Being within the existing urban area of Daylesford, the proposal is considered to be infill development.
