BUNINYONG'S Sam Rizzo says he is looking forward to a bit of time off before he ramps up his preparations for next year's Paralympic Games in Paris after a dominant win in Sunday's 15km XCR wheelchair race at Lake Wendouree.
The 22-year-old was a big winner of the event, finishing the the two-and-a-half lap course in 37 minutes and 11 seconds, more than nine minutes ahead of his nearest rival, Richard Colman in 46.33.
Rizzo has just returned home after competing at his first world championships, also in Paris, where he made two finals, including in his least favoured 5000m event.
"It was an amazing experience, it's my first world champs as a senior athlete," he said.
"I've been really happy with the way the season has turned out, I managed eight qualifying standards for worlds as opposed to barely making one in other years.
"There's been some huge improvements. I was under one second from getting a 12-year-old Australian record from Kurt (Fearnley), that will come. Now I've just got to keep on working and see how I go."
Rizzo said he was thrilled to make two finals in Paris.
"I was absolutely stoked to make those two," he said. "I was doing an event I don't usually do with the 5km and doing two races of that back-to-back I found a bit rough, but I think it was really key in helping out the other two events.
"I'll take a bit of rest for now, I'll figure out the next few months, jump back in and do it again. I'll probably head to Japan for either a full or half-marathon in the spring time, then our track season gets going again in January.
"I think I have one qualifyer for the Paralympics, but I'm yet to see the standards as yet. If they are similar to the worlds, we should be pretty good."
Rizzo said he was happy with his time on Sunday, despite being his first hit-out since the World Championships.
"Ballarat's really turned it on for us today, nice and still and the sun is shining, it was good," he said.
"I'm not 100 per cent about the time to be honest, it's an unusual event, I was hoping for a sub 40, it's the first time back in the chair since being back from overseas, so I was pretty happy with the tempo push. It was nice to have a hit-out on some closed roads."
