For 'Iron Chef' Shellie Froidevaux, food photography is about more than just capturing a memory of a delicious meal.
It's showing the food, and the setting for the dish or the story behind it, to inspire others to try it.
While mobile phone cameras have allowed anyone to take photos of their favourite meals, there are certain skills and elements needed for a professional finish.
About 15 years ago Ms Froidevaux started a food blog, mainly to keep a tally of recipes for herself, but after seeing other people doing similar things with better photographs of their food, she decided up her skills.
Over the years she taught herself how to shoot and style food, met her now-husband photographer Ewen Bell, and built herself an 'Iron Chef' reputation in the industry working full time food styling, photographing meals for cookbooks, restaurants and cafes, travel and recipe development in her own kitchen.
One of the highlights of their year is running a four-day workshop in Daylesford, passing on food photography skills to participants from across the globe.
As part of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale, the couple will host a "snack sized" one day workshop for those interested in food photography.
"At the start with Instagram, blogs and social media, there was a big growth in food photography, though now I think people in cafes and restaurants want to learn how to shoot their own food rather than bringing someone in and paying for it," she said.
"Or there's people at home want to share their creations, and the growth in consumption of quality food photo is much higher - social media has seen a big rise in that."
There's no typical photographer who comes to the workshop - rather a range of food bloggers, influencers, photographers wanting to delve in to food photographers, or home cooks wanting to "up their game" with photos of their creations.
Run in conjunction with the RACV Resort Creswick, participants will learn the basics of food photography, camera gear and lighting before practicing their skills on food from the resort kitchens.
"We talk about things like natural light, using lighting sources, how to light the food, how to make it look most appealing and different cameras," she said.
"And when it comes to styling food, you are trying to either tell a story or in a restaurant you want to capture elements that show the essence of the restaurant whereas if you are creating a scene at home you consider colours, textures, props and other elements."
The Ballarat International Foto Biennale runs from August 26 to October 22.
