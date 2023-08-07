BENDIGO runners have dominated the seventh round of Athletics Victoria's XCR season, with Andy Buchanan striding away to a big win in the 15km event at Lake Wendouree on Saturday.
The Bendigo club had runners finish first, third, fifth and ninth in an stunning display of sustained power as a team, while another Bendigo runner Virginia McCormick was also runner-up in the women's event.
Buchanan, who looked as though he would struggle to blow out a candle after the run, said he was excited with the form of the team.
"While it's an individual sport, we've got a really great team thing going at the moment," he said. "We're really out there and really running for each other. Of course, we're always looking to beat one-another as well, but it's working out well.
"Something is definitely happening for us all, we're all taking over Ballarat."
Buchanan said he felt conditions were some of the best he'd ever run in, in Ballarat.
"There was a little bit of a wind over the side, but it was really good today," he said. "15km is one of those strange races where you don't run all that often, so I couldn't even tell you if it's a PB or not.
"I'm racing next week, so I saw this as a bit of a session. I tried to challenge myself today in running hard, feeling my way through.
"I'll do Sunshine Coast half-marathon next Sunday which is the national champs, then I've got an Athletics Victoria event, then a race in Myrniong after that, then National Cross Country after that, so it's a pretty busy time the next month."
Women's runner-up McCormick, who has previously won twice in Ballarat, said she was thrilled with the performance of the team.
"It's a great training group with everyone up there, it's very enjoyable, very community based and everyone gets around each other to be better," she said.
"We've got a great running culture up there and no doubt Andy is leading the way. The men have got it sorted and us women, we've come up for Division 4, we're now winning Division 3, looking forward to Division 2 next year and hopefully jump up to the Premier Division soon will be nice."
Andy Buchanan (Bendigo) 45.06
Lachlan Herd (Knox) 45.25
Archie Reid (Bendigo) 45.30
Alistair Christie (Box Hill) 45.41
Nathan Stoate (Bendigo) 45.48
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.