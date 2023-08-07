The Courier
XCR Round 7 success at last for Gemma Maini

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FRANKSTON runner Gemma Maini has finally broken through for a richly-deserve win at the 15km XCR race held at Lake Wendouree on Sunday.

