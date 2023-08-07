FRANKSTON runner Gemma Maini has finally broken through for a richly-deserve win at the 15km XCR race held at Lake Wendouree on Sunday.
Using the event as a training run for her first marathon in Melbourne in October, Maini said she was thrilled to finish the course in 51 minutes and 29 seconds, holding off Bendigo's Virginia McCormick by 21 seconds.
"It was a good test for me over the longer distance," she said. "It was great conditions out there, there was a little bit of a breeze, we've had much more difficult conditions before.
"It might not have been great conditions for Ballarat runners without the usual wind, but in saying that, I live right on the coast, so I don't mind a bit of breeze.
"It's the first I've won here, I've podiumed a few times, so it's exciting to finally get that result I've been after.
"Right at the start, I was really happy with how I went, I had a good 5km with Virginia and just tried to hold that same pace throughout, I probably slowed down a little bit, there were a couple slow kilometres towards the back, but I found my groove pretty quick
"It's a course PB, so I'm happy to take that with me, I can't complain about that and it was almost a 10km PB as well."
Maini said she would now plan for her first ever marathon in Melbourne.
"The next big one for me will be the National Cross Country Championships and then for there it will be a big training block leading into the marathon," she said.
Runner-up McCormick said she although she had previously been on the top rung of the podium twice, she was happy with her result.
"I'm more than happy to come second to Gemma, I felt I had a really strong run today at the end of a big week, it's a good part of training for me," she said.
"I might go over now and do City to Bay in Adelaide, but otherwise I'll train through now and have a runs leading into the marathon."
Gemma Maini (Frankston) 51.29
Virginia McCormick (Bendigo) 51.50
Melissa Duncan (Box Hill) 52.34
Jessica Coyne (South Melbourne) 53.34
Stella Radford (Box Hill) 54.43
