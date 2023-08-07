The Courier
Brigitte Rice wins Ballarat XCR 6km race in under-18s

By Greg Gliddon
August 7 2023 - 2:00pm
A NEW star might have been born on the tarmac of Lake Wendouree with Yarra Rangers' Brigitte Rice dominating to win the 6km junior event, becoming just the third athlete ever to run the race under 21 minutes at under-18 level.

