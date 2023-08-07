A 3-1 victory over Craigieburn has secured the minor premiership for Westvic's in the State League 2 men's competition.
The win leaves Westvic eight points clear on top of the ladder with just two matches to go, meaning they cannot be overtaken for first place. Knox who sits in third is now 10 points behind and despite them having three games to play, cannot overtake the Ballarat-based team
Saturday's win was secured by goals to Simon Churcher, Kaleb Dhillon and Stuart Ritchie, who each scored in the first three quarters.
It was also an opportunity for the club to debut one of the prodigious young talents in Ballarat, with mason Sutton, a state junior, playing his first game.
Coach Ned Jackson said the victory, the team's 11th of the season was a weight off the back, knowing his team couldn't be displaced from the top with two games to play
"We're really happy to get that result," he said. "We did have a few unavailable through injury, I think we probably might be able to afford to rest a few players leading into the finals now.
"We were pretty much in control from the start, we got one in each of the three quarters, we were pretty well on top for the majority of the game.
"They came out very strong in the fourth quarter because they needed a win to make finals, they didn't have a lot to lose, but I actually thought we were a bit unlucky to concede when we did. I think the final result reflected the game."
Jackson said the ongoing goals of the season would continue, even if the first one had been ticked off.
"At the weekend it was secure top spot, now it's go through undefeated, then we'll worry about finals, everyone is on the same page," he said.
The men's reserves also maintained their hold on the top of the ladder with a thrilling 5-4 win over Craigieburn as the club chases promotion for next season.
However the news wasn't as good for the women's State League 1 team who dropped to eighth on the ladder after a 3-1 defeat to Brunswick.
It's been a tough winter for the women's team who have not had a win since June 3.
The result still leaves them clear of the relegation zone, but they are now just three points ahead of PEGS on the table, and just four in front of last placed North West Lightning.
