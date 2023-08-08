The Courier
BFNL 2023: VFL-listed Jay Dahlhaus injured in North Ballarat clash

By Edward Holland
Updated August 10 2023 - 5:50pm, first published August 8 2023 - 4:00pm
VFL-listed recruit Jay Dahlhaus is out for at least a month. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Sebastopol's Ballarat Football Netball League premiership stocks have taken a hit following the news its star recruit could miss up to a month with a broken hand.

