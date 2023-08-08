Sebastopol's Ballarat Football Netball League premiership stocks have taken a hit following the news its star recruit could miss up to a month with a broken hand.
Jay Dahlhaus suffered the injury midway through Sebastopol's season-defining win against North Ballarat but continued to play through.
Sebastopol co-coach Michael Columbro said it was a shame for Dahlhaus after three impressive performances.
"It is unfortunate for Jay just because he's missed so much footy this year," Columbro said.
"He gave us a lot of energy and a lot of spark both around the ball and when he went forward."
Dahlhaus is eligible for finals having played three games for the Burra, meaning the Sebastopol faithful could see their star lining up in September depending on recovery.
The Werribee-listed livewire averaged 32 disposals, three goals and seven tackles across his three games for the Burra.
He tallied a whopping 231 ranking points with 38 touches and six goals against Melton South in his second BFNL game.
Sebastopol sits third on the BFNL ladder with matches against East Point, Ballarat and Redan to end its season.
The Burra will be hoping Darley drops one of its remaining contests which would see them sneak into a top-two finish.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
