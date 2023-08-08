The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Sebastopol star could miss finals with injury

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Sebastopol star will be touch-and-go for BFNL finals. Picture by Lachlan Bence
A Sebastopol star will be touch-and-go for BFNL finals. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Sebastopol's Ballarat Football Netball League premiership stocks have taken a hit following the news its star recruit could miss up to a month with a broken hand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.