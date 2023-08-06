The Courier
Ballarat 15-year-old charged with armed robbery

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 7 2023 - 7:28am, first published 7:12am
File photo

Quick-thinking retail staff have locked a 15-year-old boy out of a Ballarat store, after it's alleged he demanded alcohol with a knife.

