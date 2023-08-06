Quick-thinking retail staff have locked a 15-year-old boy out of a Ballarat store, after it's alleged he demanded alcohol with a knife.
The drama began around 9.50pm Sunday when police said it's alleged the teenager walked into a store in Humffray Street North, Bakery Hill, stole alcohol and threatened a salesperson with a knife.
"The offender then left, only to return to the store and demand more alcohol from the salesperson," officers said.
"The 32-year-old man then grabbed the teenager, pushed him out the door, locked it - and called police.
"It's understood the offender then fled to a licensed premises on Mair Street and was arrested by officers a short time later."
Police said the boy had been released on summons and was due in a Children's Court at a later date.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
