Just five goals sit between Darley's Kim Bessell and a history-making season with the BFLW leading goal kicker boasting 95 majors this season.
Bessell added five goals to her season tally on Sunday in Darley's 95-point thumping of East Point.
The Devils now enjoy a league-best seven-game winning streak following the White Flat triumph.
They held the Dragons to just one behind in the 14.12 (96) to 0.1 (1) victory.
Bessell will look to bring up her 100-goal milestone in the final round of the BFLW season when Darley hosts Carisbrook at the Darley Hub.
The two sides went head-to-head only a fortnight ago, with Bessell booting a whopping nine goals in the 113-point win.
The star forward has taken her game to another level this season, having kicked 60 goals through 17 games in 2022.
Darley sits one game behind ladder-leaders Redan, which recorded a triple-digit win against Bacchus Marsh.
The Lions cruised to a 21.18 (144) to 0.0 (0) triumph over the Cobras to claim their 14th win of the season.
Jess Bokma returned to form with a five-goal haul, her first time kicking multiple goals since round 10, while Charlotte Linssen contributed with four majors as well.
A handful of Lions all ended up with multiple goals with top performer Ellen Werts and Greater Western Victoria Rebels product Jenna Burke adding three goals of their own.
The reigning premiers will wrap up the minor premiership with a win against East Point in round 16.
Lake Wendouree claimed its ninth win of the season with a hard-fought 4.7 (31) to 0.7 (7) victory against Carisbrook.
The Redbacks had seven scoring shots - their most since round eight - but failed to break through for a major as the Lakers ran away in the second term.
It sees the Lakers finish the season in third, a big improvement from their 5-7 season last year.
