BFLW 2023: Kim Bessell bag sets up exciting finish

By The Courier
August 7 2023 - 11:00am
Darley forward Kim Bessell is five goals away from creating history. Picture by Kate Healy
Just five goals sit between Darley's Kim Bessell and a history-making season with the BFLW leading goal kicker boasting 95 majors this season.

