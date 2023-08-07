The Courier's photographers were out and about across Ballarat this week, with big crowds at the new Ballarat Nightlife Market at the Trotting Club, as well as at a special jazz afternoon at the Golf Club.
Celebrating a massive contribution to the city's music scene, the Ballarat Jazz Club held its annual Geoff Herkes Memorial Concert on Sunday, with high school bands as well as Ballarat musicians putting on a special treat for the audience.
Elsewhere, the Dunnstown football and netball community gathered for the 5th annual "Lachie's Legacy" round in the CHFL on Saturday, in memory of former player Lachie Poulter.
Lachie's Legacy was formed by his family in memory of the 25-year-old, who died after collapsing during a Dunnstown and Learmonth reserves match in 2018.
The day was all the more special, with the Towners securing a 58 point win over Learmonth.
Lachie's Legacy has been the recipient of all ranges of football equipment from a variety of clubs and individuals, including jumpers, training tops and boots.
