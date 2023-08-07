The Courier
Out and about in Ballarat August 2-6: Lachie's Legacy, winter market, Geoff Herkes memorial concert

By The Courier
Updated August 7 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 12:30pm
The Courier's photographers were out and about across Ballarat this week, with big crowds at the new Ballarat Nightlife Market at the Trotting Club, as well as at a special jazz afternoon at the Golf Club.

