Two more wins will secure Ballarat City's women promotion to State League 1, after they secured a valuable three points on Sunday.
The 6-1 victory over Spring Hills was never in doubt after Amy Whiting and Caitlin Johnston each scored within the first 16 minutes.
From that point on it was a clinic for the home side, which produced arguably its most complete performance of the season.
Tayte Fraser scored the third of the half in the 40th minute with a long range effort, and then the first of the second half in a goal mouth scramble. Chloe Stevens and Lily Slater rounded out the scoring in the 61st minute and the 84th minute both with goals where they were able to get in behind the opposition defence and finish calmly.
Co-coach Laura Brady said it was a complete performance which has given the side a lot of confidence for the final three games, which includes a top-of-the-table showdown with Avondale
"We put on one of their most clinical performances," she said. "In the second half when Spring Hills decided to push up more, we were ruthless in exploiting the space in behind.
"We dominated possession with their pass count being more than double the opposition and we were quick to regain the ball which starved Spring Hills from being able to get into any rhythm."
Ballarat City hits the road next week to play Altona away. Then, after a catch-up week, they face their biggest test against powerhouse Avondale at home before rounding off the season with Brunswick City.
Currently, Ballarat City sits seven points clear of Fawkner in third position, but Fawkner does have a game in hand.
But wins two wins from the final three games will be enough to secure second place and promotion.
