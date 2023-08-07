A house fire in Raglan, near Beaufort, last month was caused by a blocked chimney, and firefighters are urging residents to check their chimneys to avoid disaster.
A free-standing wood heater went up in flames, according to a CFA media release, and is one of 48 dangerous chimney fires across the state so far this year.
The Elmhurst Fire Brigade's Hamish Keith said the flue in Raglan was 95 per cent blocked by soot.
"Because of the design of the heater and the way it was burning, there was a significant build-up of black tar, which evidently caused the blockage and the fire to ignite," he said in a statement
"It looked like cancer inside an artery. From the top to bottom of this five-metre-high flue, you couldn't see a torch light.
"Luckily, the family had working smoke alarms that alerted them to the fire, as smoke filled 60 percent of their house due to the chimney being unable to exhaust it."
Chimneys and flues should be cleaned annually, as creosote, the black tar-like residue, is highly flammable.
Creosote builds up faster if green wood or treated timbers are burned in fireplaces.
Firefighters recommend checking flues with a torch to keep an eye on build-ups or obstructions, and only using dry, clean wood.
Always fully extinguish your fire before going to bed or leaving the house, and make sure smoke alarms in bedrooms, living areas, and hallways are working.
