The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

CFA calls for flue checks after Raglan fire

Updated August 7 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A house fire in Raglan, near Beaufort, last month was caused by a blocked chimney, and firefighters are urging residents to check their chimneys to avoid disaster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.