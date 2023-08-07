After a long wait, visitors to the Ballarat Botanical Gardens can finally look forward to the reopening of the city's gothic-style fernery.
On Monday August 7, the City of Ballarat announced landscaping works were set to begin during the week, with the goal of being finished by the 2024 Ballarat Begonia Festival in March.
According to a statement by the council, the iconic fernery, which has stood in the gardens since the 1880s, will become a "gallery for Australian ferns".
Works conducted by AQL Landscape Design will connect the fernery to the rest of the gardens, and will include additional seating, two new entrances at the rear of the building and fern patterned paving.
Two small Juneberries will be removed, but the City of Ballarat statement said all other trees would be protected.
The redevelopment of the fernery has been plagued by difficulties and delays.
When stage one works were completed in March, 2021, they exceeded the council's $1.4 million budget by $270,000.
While in October, 2022, when City of Ballarat released tenders for the landscaping works, The Courier reported the project was scheduled to finish by February 2023.
In a statement, City of Ballarat councilor Daniel Moloney said the council was excited to unveil the the "transformational" works by the 2024 Ballarat Begonia Festival.
"This landscaping will create another outstanding experience for those who visit our spectacular Ballarat Botanical Gardens," he said.
Friends of the Ballarat Botanical Gardens contributed $200,000 to the project, and in a statement president Terry O'Brien said they have long advocated for the redevelopment.
"The Friends have worked hard to bring this new experience and landscape into the Gardens and are proud of this addition," he said.
"It will be another wondrous and informative part of the gardens for all visitors and will strengthen this regional Garden's tourist appeal."
