The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Buninyong Primary's call for stories to celebrate 150 years

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 8 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tales of old will take centre stage for Buninyong Primary School's 150th birthday celebrations next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.