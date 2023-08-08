Tales of old will take centre stage for Buninyong Primary School's 150th birthday celebrations next month.
Grade six pupils are leading a project to interview former students and staff of the school which has grown from small beginnings to be one of the region's largest primary schools.
So far they have interviewed 10 people who either attended or taught at the school, including Jean Eason, 96, who fits both categories.
She recounted to the shocked students how she "got the cuts" from a ruler with a steel edge that the teacher hit students on the back of the legs with.
"The kids were 'what, are you serious?'," said leading teacher Jarrod Rodgers
"It's interesting to hear how the school has changed from then to now, and it's been great for the kids who have really jumped on board to hear the perspective of former students and teachers ... the old stories recounted and how the facilities have changed."
The original brick building that housed the school's first four classrooms in 1873 is still on the site, now used as the office, and in the early days comprised the entire school.
The current school now has 27 classrooms, 635 students and two campuses.
Most of the people interviewed for the history project attended the school or taught there during the 1970s and 1980s when there were about 200 pupils.
And they want to hear more.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Rodgers called for anyone who attended the school or was a teacher and would like to be interviewed, to get in touch to tell their story, which will be included in a web page to celebrate the 150th anniversary on September 1.
He also called for anyone with photos or memorabilia that could be displayed during the festivities on September 1 and 2 to make contact.
To mark the milestone, there will be school tours, displays of photos and memorabilia, a Saturday picnic and social gathering in the Buninyong Botanic Gardens, and a Friday night staff and student reunion at Buninyong Bowls Club.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.