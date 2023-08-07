The Courier
Environment

Friends of Canadian Corridor mass tree planting at Woowookarung Park

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
As toddler Jude Mortimer grows up, so will the gum trees he helped plant with his grandmother Christine as part of a project to revegetate bushland in Ballarat's east.

Local News

