As toddler Jude Mortimer grows up, so will the gum trees he helped plant with his grandmother Christine as part of a project to revegetate bushland in Ballarat's east.
The pair were among about 50 volunteers to join Friends of Canadian Corridor as they conducted a mass planting of 500 trees in Woowookarung Regional Park.
The regular mass tree planting program began with 220 trees in 2017, and this year was among the biggest with the 500 young trees propagated using locally sourced seed and nurtured at the City of Ballarat Community Nursery.
Among the gum trees planted near Dozed Road and Katy Ryans Road at Mount Clear were manna gums to provide feed for koalas resident in the regional park.
Friends of Canadian Corridor secretary Jeff Rootes said there had been four reports of koalas in different areas of Woowookarung Regional Park in the past week.
Mr Rootes said the sense of community ownership and pride around the park was seeing increasing numbers of local residents get involved in its care.
"We had just on 50 people at our tree planting, a little more than we expected but people of all ages," he said. "And probably a third were newcomers ... and what was really heartening was that a whole lot of the new people were young."
Mr Rootes and Friends of Canadian Corridor advocated for the bushland, a mix of state forest and former plantation area, to become a regional park since the land was handed back to government about 10 years ago, and in 2016 their wishes were fulfilled when the area was designated as Woowookarung Regional Park.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Where we were planting, we were planting gum trees, which is the missing bit," Mr Rootes said.
"All the understorey, the grasses, heaths and wildflowers are coming back, but what we are missing is gum trees and that's why we've planted them as we are actually restoring forest."
Mr Roote said Parks Victoria had closed off certain parts of the park using bollards to prevent 4WD access to areas that were vulnerable, had sustained damage or were favourite haunts of rubbish dumpers and wood thieves, and those areas were slowly recovering.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.