A Redan woman has found more than six times the safe amount of lead in her yard.
The alarmingly high lead levels - and higher-than-normal arsenic - forced her to pack up and move to Lucas.
Lizzie Podboy is now urging locals to get their soil tested.
In the two years she lived in the Edwardian miners cottage, the hairdresser lost two young chickens to a mystery illness, and witnessed the rest gradually deteriorating.
She said specialist vets couldn't work out what was wrong, until one suggested as a "longshot" testing the chickens for lead.
The results turned her life upside down.
A later EPA GardenSafe test backed up the high lead levels revealed by the vet, with front yard flower-bed samples containing 1843 milligrams of lead per kilogram.
It should be below 300.
"I was so freaking stressed when I got the results," she said.
"The EPA even gave me a call because they were so worried about it."
The backyard also recorded disturbing lead levels - at 659 mg/kg.
A raised veggie patch with weed mat underneath scored a much safer 45.
When it came to arsenic, the front yard was also a concern - at 158 mg/kg compared to the guideline of 100.
The free EPA Gardenwise program is a one-year pilot expected to end mid-September.
The agency confirmed it had been made aware of a Redan property with high lead levels and had advised the tenant to consider removing and replacing topsoil.
It also recommended not tracking dirt into the home - and thorough washing of hands and any home-grown vegetables.
"There are many sources of contamination in residential settings for example lead paint, historic mine tailings or other industrial uses," EPA Chief Environmental Scientist Mark Taylor said.
"Victorians have been living with legacy mining issues such as these for many decades and it can be done safely if you follow the well-researched, practical and proven steps."
Ms Podboy said the fight to save her much-loved pets - and the move to a safer home - had cost all of her savings.
"Taking time off work, going to the specialist vet in Williamstown (110km away), emergency visits, getting tests and then getting medicine for the four chooks left has easily cost me $2000," she said.
"I'm living on two-minute noodles now - living from day to day.
"A lot of people wouldn't go that far to take care of birds, but they're like my children.
"I'm responsible for them.
"And if I hadn't have looked into it, I would never have known I was living in a lead-poisoned home."
Ms Podboy also expressed concerns about a nephew who often played in the yard, neighbours - including some with young children - her cats and any future occupants.
She said soil testing did not cross her mind when she moved in.
"I'd applied for so many houses, so I was just happy to have something, and they allowed chooks," Ms Podboy said.
"I'd be good if there was some sort of system where soil had to be tested before a home was sold or rented out.
"I'd also like to know how it could be policed."
Ms Podboy said she felt for the Redan home owners, who purchased their first investment property during the time she was a tenant.
"There is no way they could have known about this," she said.
"The EPA's now telling me to wear separate inside and outside shoes, install a HEPA filter in the house and wear a mask while gardening.
"I know the house is draughty. There is absolutely no way you can stop the dust particles from getting in.
"Putting weed mat or plastic over the whole yard is one thing - but what about when the house needs to be restumped?"
She said the safety requirements were so onerous, it was easier to find another rental.
"At least I know the house at Lucas was once a paddock," Ms Podboy said.
"I can't keep the chooks there though.
"My partner is the 'chook babysitter' now.
"And we have to put medicine into their mouths with a syringe twice a day to try and get the lead out of their system."
Any eggs cannot be eaten.
She said the birds had suffered symptoms including pale combs, watery droppings and weight loss.
In children, long term lead exposure can cause stunted growth, slow development and learning difficulties.
The source of the Redan lead is not clear, but chemicals such as arsenic were commonly used to separate gold from other substances.
Maps of mines from the 1870s show several mines over Redan and Sebastopol, but there are limited clues about the location of Ms Podboy's street.
