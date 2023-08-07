The Courier
Ballarat pair face court over alleged illegal kitten breeding

Alex Dalziel
August 8 2023 - 4:00am
A Ballarat couple charged with cruelty and the illegal sale of kittens have been ordered to decide whether they will plead guilty or not before they come to court next.

