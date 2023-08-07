A Ballarat couple charged with cruelty and the illegal sale of kittens have been ordered to decide whether they will plead guilty or not before they come to court next.
Kon and Liudmilla Petropoulos appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday via video link for a short hearing seeking an adjournment while they seek out Legal Aid funding.
The couple stand accused of operating a illegal kitten breeding and sale ring, with eight separate charges of failing to provide veterinary attention to a variety of sick kittens and one mastiff.
The couple were also charged with operating an animal business which did not comply with breeding and rearing code of practice, and the illegal advertisement and sale of kittens.
The RSPCA alleged the couple's advertisements did not contain the source number of the seller, and the kitten's unique microchip number, required to be disclosed when selling a domestic animal.
The couple were also accused of breaching an order banning them from the ownership of dogs or cats.
The offending was alleged to have spanned from October 2021 to February 2022.
Kitten breeds allegedly bred and sold by the couple included Burmese kittens, Ragdolls and British Shorthairs.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann adjourned the matter until September 18, and told the pair they needed to have a resolution in mind before the court date.
"These matters are getting quite a bit of date on them," the magistrate said.
"The onus is on you... I would ask that you prioritise that and drive the matter yourself."
