A former Ballarat High School teacher has faced court after being caught driving seven times over the blood alcohol limit in Sebastopol.
Troy Beggs, 36, wept in court as he heard he would be given a conviction for the offending, and taken off of the roads for two years.
It comes after Beggs was pulled over by police at 3pm on June 1, 2023, while driving on Grant Street in Sebastopol.
After blowing positive on a roadside breath test, Beggs was taken to the Ballarat Police Station for a follow-up test, where he returned a reading of .35 BAC, seven times more than the legal limit whilst driving of .05.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said it was one of the highest readings he had seen for drink driving in his time as a magistrate.
"You have come to court today in circumstances where you have so much alcohol in your system that I am surprised that you could even stay conscious," the magistrate said.
"I am astonished that you could even put a key in the car."
Begg's lawyer tendered several character references to the court and spoke of her client's "good character" in the community.
The court heard Beggs had been on a "downward spiral" prior to the day of offending, and that the incident had been a "wake-up call" to get his life together.
IN THE NEWS
On the day of the incident, Beggs had heard news that a WorkCover claim he had made had been rejected.
His lawyer told the court Beggs had since been sober and made several changes to his lifestyle and habits.
The lawyer also stated earlier media reporting on the article had "destroyed" Beggs' reputation in the community, which meant he was unable to work in Ballarat.
Magistrate Stratmann cancelled Beggs' licence for two years - the minimum amount for such a high alcohol reading.
"It is a very serious matter that has come before the court today," the magistrate said.
"What you did on this occasion was make an incredibly poor decision.
"If you had a prior conviction for drink driving, you might well find yourself going straight to jail today. That is not going to happen."
Beggs was also fined $2000 and convicted.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.