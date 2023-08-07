As crowds get ready to pack Sydney's Stadium Australia or Melbourne's Federation Square to watch the Matilda's historic showdown with Denmark on Monday night, pubs and bars around Ballarat will also welcome crowds to watch the game.
The Matildas are coming off the back of a stirring 4-0 win over Canada, and will look to make the quarter finals for the first time since 2015, but will face a Denmark side which won two of their three group games.
Western Hotel owner Dan Cronin said they will be showing the big match tonight, as well as every World Cup game over the coming weeks.
He said the pub welcomed healthy crowds throughout the tournament, but particularly for Australian games, as regional people looked to soak up the atmosphere - with all matches confined to capital cities.
"You're around other people for the near misses, the goals and the atmosphere," he said.
"It's a really good atmosphere rather than just sitting on the couch and watching it by yourself or just with a close couple of friends."
"You've got other groups and a little bit of banter and some cheering and all sorts of things."
The Western Hotel is celebrating the event throughout the month, with Australian flags and world cup decorations adorning the pub, while all games are broadcast with commentary through the speakers.
Mr Cronin said there has been a wide range of people coming to enjoy the games.
"We've got a good range of people coming in to watch it, from families and young children to older customers as well," he said.
"There's lots of little groups of people coming in and showing a lot of interest in it, and it creates a bit of atmosphere on a Monday night and Thursday night at the pub for sure."
Ballarat venue The Sporting Globe is also advertising their showing of the match on Facebook.
Australia faces Denmark in the round-of-16 at 8:30pm on Monday, August 7.
