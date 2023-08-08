If a former Ballan farmhouse sells at the asking price of $3.1 million, it will become the town's most expensive house to be sold.
Cedar Estate, a former bed and breakfast, has been on the market for eight days.
Located at 462 Old Melbourne Road - 35 kilometres from Ballarat - it was once a farmhouse on a large property which has since been subdivided.
The property is two hectares and consists of a three bedroom house, storage and shedding, and well-established garden including cedar trees.
Ballan's most expensive house, at 573 Ballan-Greendale Road, sold for $2,875,000 in August 2021, records show. The home, built in 1850, is located on eight hectares.
Cedar Estate has been listed for sale on three previous occasions since February 2018.
Gellibrand Property Group director Michael Dalton listed it in March 2021 for $1.95 million to $2.1 million. He said it received some interest with offers up to $2 million but it did not sell.
Mr Dalton listed the property for sale again on August 4, 2023, with an asking price of $3.1 million.
He said the property would suit an investor or someone seeking a tree change to a lifestyle property. He said the property was situated in a prime development space for subdivision and it could be subdivided into 600 square-metre blocks.
"The property next door has 200 acres (81 hectares) and that can be subdivided 600 square metre blocks which they can do with this one as well," Mr Dalton said.
The house includes large bedrooms, renovated kitchen and dining area, a sauna, theatre room and a glass atrium. It is hidden in the cedar trees and is accessed by a long driveway.
"This one shows a lot of character," Mr Dalton said.
Cedar Estate has a six month settlement.
