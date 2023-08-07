For this first time since 2016, the Ballarat Highlanders are through to the Rugby Victoria Championship finals, despite a heavy defeat in the final round.
The Highlanders went down to the high-flying Eltham 65-0 on Saturday, and despite Bendigo winning over the Melbourne Chargers, they were not able to pick up enough bonus points across the season to deny Ballarat a place in the finals.
The final round defeat saw the Highlanders finish the season on 34 points, just one point ahead of Bendigo. Both teams finished the season with six wins, seven losses and the round-one draw against each other.
But the Highlanders managed to pick up eight bonus points across the year to Bendigo's four as they held onto their position.
Now with their finals appearance secured, the Highlanders can go to work trying to dismantle the more favoured Maroondah outfit at Ringwood on Saturday in the elimination final.
The two sides have met twice this season, with Maroondah dominating the first time, winning 60-5, but encouraging for Ballarat was its performance the second time around, with Maroondah holding on for 20-12 win.
That result should fill the Highlanders with some confidence that they can cause a boilover of sorts.
In the qualifying final, top sides Geelong and Eltham in what many would suspect to be a grand final preview.
The pair dominated the season with just three losses combined between them for the year.
Saturday's Ballarat Highlanders clash with Maroondah is at Maroondah Reserve, getting underway at 3.15pm.
