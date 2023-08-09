A win on debut was one thing, but just 16 days after starting her jockey career, Ballarat-based apprentice Sarah Field has picked her first double.
Field, who is an apprentice to the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, won her third and fourth races in just a 10-race career this week when she piloted both Miss Magnifico and Frose to wins at Ballarat synthetic on Monday.
The 25-year-old only started her career on July 21 when she had two rides at Donald, leading home the rest of the pack in her debut on the incredibly aptly named Field of Flutes.
She took the gelding straight to the front over the 1002-metre sprint trip and hung on to win despite her mount tiring in the closing stages.
Field, who had an army of supporters make the trip to Donald for the occasion, said it was a dream come true.
"I just can't believe it, honestly," Field told Racing.com. "He did it all, I've got a lot to improve on. That's his best asset, he has a real high cruising speed and he can find off it."
Field's parents were overcome with emotion as they watched their daughter return to scale after securing the win.
With Field's 4kg claim, Field Of Flutes carried just 56kg and justified his starting quote of $4.20 in the win.
On Monday, Field produced the perfect ride, giving Miss Magnifico her second career win from five starts. The four-year-old mare started at $2.60 and controlled the race throughout, sitting third in running.
Field then made it a double when $4.80 cahnce Frose won the seventh race on the card, making it three wins in the past four starts for the four-year-old mare.
The hoop had a difficult journey getting to her debut having been knocked back by the apprentice academy several times.
"I've applied a few times over the years and kept getting knocked back, couldn't quite get a go, but I'm very grateful now and I wouldn't change a thing," she said
"I probably wasn't ready back then. I have just kept on trying and I'm really happy with where I am now, so it's all worked out great."
Field grew up with a pre-trainer father and has been involved with horses from a young age.
"I've always been surrounded by horses, I was quite lucky I did eventing from a very young age, I always wanted to be a jockey, before I probably even knew what it was," Field said.
"I didn't enjoy school, I wasn't very good at it, it was an easy way out to start riding trackwork
"I started when I was 15 and I moved to Ballarat when I turned 18 to work for Matt Cumani."
After several years with the Cumani stable, Field is now an integral part of the Maher-Eustace team and says it's surreal to be working with the top training partnership in Australia.
"There's obviously a lot of horses there, from yearlings to older horses, you learn to ride them all, even the jumpers, I get a lot of opportunities," she said.
"They're tough, but really good critics and I'm really lucky to be in the camp."
