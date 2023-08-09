The Courier
Ballarat's Sarah Field kicks off her jockey career with win on debut

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
August 9 2023 - 11:00am
A win on debut was one thing, but just 16 days after starting her jockey career, Ballarat-based apprentice Sarah Field has picked her first double.

