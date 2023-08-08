The Courier
BFNL 2023: Cobra joins '200 Club' with monster performance | Rd 15 Stars of the Week

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 12:00pm
Jake Owen became the first Bacchus Marsh player to join the '200 Club' with a remarkable performance in the win against Melton South.

