Jake Owen became the first Bacchus Marsh player to join the '200 Club' with a remarkable performance in the win against Melton South.
Owen finished with an incredible 22 marks, as well as 28 touches and five goals en route to a league-high 224 ranking points.
His Cobras teammate in Tyson Shea also starred with 33 disposals and 11 tackles, polling 184 ranking points.
Plenty of season-high ranking points totals have come against the Panthers, but it was Melton's match-up with Sunbury that saw Jordyn Cotter inspire his side to victory.
Cotter recorded an equal-league best nine intercept marks along with his 33 touches, finishing on 185 ranking points.
It was a game-changing performance as the defender was seemingly everywhere when Sunbury looked to surge.
North Ballarat's Cam McCallum led the way for the big men both in hit-outs and ranking points.
McCallum tallied 78 hit-outs, three more than Melton's Ben Archard, on his way to a fourth-highest 179 ranking points.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round 15 player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
