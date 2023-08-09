The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat's Toby Clack wins World Eight-ball Championship

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Ballarat youngster is on top of the world after being crowned world eight-ball under-18s champion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.