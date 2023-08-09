A Ballarat youngster is on top of the world after being crowned world eight-ball under-18s champion.
Toby Clack, the son of Australian eight-ball captain Paull Clack went through a series of knock-out contests to score an impressive grand final victory in an all-Australia decider against Joshua Hands.
This titles were held in Agadir, Morocco with more than 40 competitors competing at the under-18 level.
Throughout his junior career, Clack won three Victorian titles and two Australian titles, earning qualification by winning at national level earlier this year.
"In order to qualify for the Australian eight-ball junior team that represented our country in Morocco I had to finish in the top six players in Australia and at the nationals in January this year I finished number one," Clack said.
"The (world championship) format was straight elimination with no double chances, so in order to win, I had to defeat five opponents along the way, which I did 6-4, 6-0, 7-3, 7-4, and finally 8-5 in the grand final.
"Winning a world title is the pinnacle and apotheosis of any sport so it has been a dream of mine since the very beginning of my career and to actually achieve what I set out to do feels quite surreal."
He said representing Australia on the world stage was something he would always cherish.
"Playing in the World Championships was an incredible experience and representing Australia alongside good mates and extremely talented players was something I won't ever forget," he said.
"Many incredible players have won the under-18 world title and gone on to have very successful careers in eight-ball so I'm aiming to follow in their footsteps and continue to compete for Australia in the years to come."
Clack, a former St Patrick's College student, said he owed his career to his father.
"My father is a professional player who has represented and captained the Australian eight-ball team many times throughout his career," he said.
"I started to learn at the age of 11 and everything I know I have learned from my dad."
In the doubles event, Clack and his partner Sean Dempsey finished runner up to Hands and another Victorian, Joseph Evans, showcasing the depth of the sport in Australia.
Clack said he would remain based in the UK and compete in the challenger series on the Ultimate Pool circuit and continue to enjoy a gap year before returning home to study biomedical science at Melbourne University next year.
