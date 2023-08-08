The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Sovereign Hill scholarships for rare arts and forgotten trades

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Preserving rare arts and forgotten trades into the future depends on the young people of today and a new scholarship program is set to introduce youth to some of these old trades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.