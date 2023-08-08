Preserving rare arts and forgotten trades into the future depends on the young people of today and a new scholarship program is set to introduce youth to some of these old trades.
The scholarships will be run through Sovereign Hill's Australian Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades, supporting young people aged 15 to 18 to apply for support to take part in workshops run through the centre.
Since the Centre for Rare Arts and Forgotten Trades opened in November, dozens of workshops have introduced participants to various trades and skills that are no longer widely practiced and where training is not readily available through mainstream platforms.
Workshops on the current calendar include rope splicing, letter carving and gilding, needle felting, make your own chopsticks, long bow making, silver smithing, leadlight window decorations, armoring and more.
The Youth Scholarship Program, supported by Ballarat Jaguar Landrover, will support students considering career options in rare arts and trades to connect with artisans.
"Passing down skills from generation to generation is an essential part of culture, learning and making," said Sovereign Hill chief executive Sara Quon.
"In a world where fast fashion and cheaply made goods are prevalent, nurturing the human ability to create quality objects that last and are sustainable is something we believe in very much."
For more information on workshops and scholarships visit raretradescentre.com.au.
