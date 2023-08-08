A temporary pavilion is the first major sign of bringing this popular sewing and wool shop "back to life".
Reconstruction works have begun this week at Sew Darn Special almost nine months after a car crashed into the Sebastopol shopfront.
Sew Darn Special owner Gael Fennell said it was exciting to be soon "back in full swing" after what had been a long, freezing winter with temporary boards in place of the windows.
Works are expected to be complete by mid-next week.
The walls going up on the Rubicon Street store have started to attract the attention of passers-by.
While the shop has continued to operate, Ms Fennell said there were still customers who were uncertain as to whether the business was open, due to the boarded-up look - even though the front door had remained intact.
"We lost our display - this was the window I would have used to promote this year's wool season, which has had some lovely things. It will be exciting to get the window back," Ms Fennell said.
"It has hurt. We've got the wall up but we're on the way now. It will be nice to be warm again. Our customers have been so generous because it hasn't been a nice place to shop, they would look around but you could see they were cold, and it has not been laid out how we would have liked."
Ms Fennell said her business was lucky to have built a loyal following the past six years at the site, which formerly housed Blockbuster Videos.
She said her customers include a growing younger demographic taking up knitting or making alterations.
Ambulance Victoria treated two people who had been in the car at the crash scene, which happened about midday on a Monday in November last year. There were no serious injuries and no-one had been in the impacted area of the store at the time.
Sew Darn Special remains open during restorations but will be closed for about a week once works are complete for the chance to re-set the store.
Ms Fennell said the store should be fully operational by the first week in September.
