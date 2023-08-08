The Courier
Home/News/Business
Business

Reconstruction works begin at Sebastopol's Sew Darn Special after crash

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 8 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A temporary pavilion is the first major sign of bringing this popular sewing and wool shop "back to life".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.