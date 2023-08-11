Adam Cornell sees his appointment as head coach of Elaine Cricket Club as what he hopes will be the start of a big climb for the club.
Just 12 months after the club returned to play in the Ballarat Cricket Association and just missing the finals in Division 3, the club has already locked in a top-line recruit as well as its new coach.
Napoleons-Sebastopol's Division 1 player Lachie Storey has also made the switch. This year he has been playing football in Nagambie, but has chosen to remain in the Ballarat region for summer.
Cornell said he couldn't speak more highly enough of the club at Elaine which was rebounding strongly after the hiatus.
"I've spent the past three years at Naps-Sebas, I did a bit around the club to help out, but I was contacted by Nicholas Pantzides to see if I'd be interested in coming across as playing-coach.
"As soon as I was offered that position, given that I know a few of the guys out there, I took the opportunity.
"I've done a lot of coaching in the past, but to have the role of the head coach of club is very exciting."
OTHER NEWS
Cornell said the inclusion of Storey would be a huge boost for the club.
"Lachie's played with a lot of the boys and he just decided he was keen to play cricket with them," he said.
"He decided he'd rather stay more local over summer. He decided on Elaine, this would be if not the biggest recruit for Elaine, certainly one of them.
"I want to players to have fun and enjoy themselves. I'm not expecting him to take 50 wickets and score 300 runs. We've got a great player who has his heart and soul in the club with Pantzides and now we've got Lachie as well, we're very fortunate."
He said he had learned a lot under Naps-Sebas coach Dan Davis that he hoped to emulate at Elaine, seeing the role as a long-term opportunity.
Cornell said the goal would be to push up to finals this season, with a hope that down the track the club could build to a position where it could run a second team.
"They were in recession for a few years, the boys just missed the finals last year, the aim is to make that semi-final and then anything can happen once you're there.
"It's a long term aim to build the club. If we happen to graduate to higher grades it's something the club has in mind. We need to see how we go this year but it's certainly a goal."
