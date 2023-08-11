The Courier
Elaine Cricket Club building back to the top of the BCA

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Adam Cornell sees his appointment as head coach of Elaine Cricket Club as what he hopes will be the start of a big climb for the club.

