The Ballarat property market has swung around in the buyers' favour with an abundance of property listings right now.
The number of listings across the city is bucking the national trend, where total listings are trending lower than previous years.
The large stock means buyers have more choice and more time to purchase a property suited to them, says PRD Nationwide Ballarat selling agent Richard Stacey.
"There are definitely a lot more properties on the market now, obviously a few factors are in place with the cost of living, interest rate rises," Mr Stacey said.
"We've had that golden time during COVID when the prices went up but things have peaked back now, and we're seeing what I would class as now a normal Ballarat market where things take a bit longer to sell, there is a bit more stock on the market, there's more choice.
"I think it's swung around in the buyers' favour a lot more now due to the fact they've got a bit more choice, they've got a bit more time to make sure they're getting the right one for them."
Mr Stacey said during the COVID pandemic period properties were getting sold within days but the time on market now had grown to about 55 days.
"It wasn't about choosing the right property for you, it was about securing the property, really," he said.
For-sale listings for dwellings across Ballarat are 43.8 per cent higher compared with July 2022 and 48.2 per cent above the previous five-year average, CoreLogic data shows.
There are currently 1642 houses listed for sale compared with 1142 one year ago. The previous five-year average - from July 2018 to 2022 - is 1108 listings.
There are currently 256 houses for sale in suburbs in Ballarat's south, and suburbs in Ballarat's north are not far behind with 235 houses for sale.
Alfredton currently has 179 houses for sale, while Delacombe has 150. Smythes Creek currently has 23 houses on the market.
CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said the increase in listings over the past 12 months across Ballarat was driven by added listings in 2022 and early 2023.
"The accumulation of total listings has been driven by an above-average flow of freshly added listings through much of 2022 and early 2023, as well as a below-average number of sales since April 2022," Ms Ezzy said.
"The mismatch between supply and demand has put downward pressure on values, with Ballarat values falling -1.4 per cent over the past three months and -10.4 per cent over the year to July."
Nationally, there were 132,058 listings over the four weeks to July, 30. Total listings are trending lower than the previous five-year average due to strong absorption from sales, according to CoreLogic.
Mr Stacey said the volume data indicated a normal Ballarat market. He said properties were still selling but they were taking longer to sell.
"I imagine it will continue on this path a little bit longer. The last couple of months we have listed 50 to 60 properties and sold 40 to 50 so I imagine that will keep happening," he said.
"I think when spring comes along there'll be a lot more property coming on the market then. I think people are hanging off obviously with the uncertain times as well.
"A potential big reason for that is a lot of the people who had fixed their home loans to a really low rate will be coming out of that fixed term into a huge amount more than what they would be paying, and they may not be able to afford their loan or things are tight, so they will take the option of selling and I think that will happen across the board."
