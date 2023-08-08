The Courier
Home/News/Business
Business

Beaufort Motors site to undergo restoration to become restaurant

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 8 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A rare interwar gem in regional Victoria is set to undergo a refresh and redevelopment to transform into a bar and restaurant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.